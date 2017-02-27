Plane Carrying Family Home From Disneyland Crashes Into Neighborhood, Killing 4 People

A small plane carrying a family to Northern California after a weekend at a cheerleading event at Disneyland crashed into homes Monday in Riverside, igniting a large fire and killing at least four people.
Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said a husband, wife, and three teenagers, were inside the 310 Cessna when crashed shortly after take off, according to the Associated Press. The fire department did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for additional information.
Moore said one of the passengers, a teenage girl, was thrown from the plane when it crashed and survived with only minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital, after telling firefighters what had happened.
Firefighters pulled four bodies from the wreckage, but it was not clear if they were from the plane or homes. A victim from one of the homes was also injured and is currently in surgery, the AP reported.
Two homes were destroyed in the crash and neighboring homes suffered minor damage.
