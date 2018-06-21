It's Official! Pete Davidson Confirms Engagement To Ariana Grande

Share On more Share On more

People had a lot of feelings about the engagement.

Last week, multiple celebrity gossip sites reported that pop star Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson were engaged.

But it wasn't totally clear if it was true, because neither Grande nor Davidson said anything about it...

But then Davidson posted this photo which seems to show Grande's hand with a massive rock on the appropriate finger and this sweet yet mysterious caption: "know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that"

(See the ring at a concert on June 2!)

Tonight Pete Davidson confirms his engagement to Ariana Grande. Here's a sneak peek. Tune in to #FallonTonight for the full interview. https://t.co/NjxmZ2njgR

Davidson went on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday and the first thing that Fallon joked about was whether he was engaged to Ariana... and he confirmed he is.

"Now, you know that you didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show?" joked Fallon.

"But I did though," replied Davidson, giving the crowd two thumbs up.

"You know that we love her so much," said Fallon.

"I feel like I won a contest — it's so sick," replied Davidson.

"How are you handling it all?" Fallon asked.

"It's fucking lit, Jimmy. It's so lit," Davidson replied. "It's so funny walking down the street, because dudes are walking by —" and then motions a tip of the hat.

Davidson added another guy came up to him and said "you gave me hope."