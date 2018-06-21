 back to top
It's Official! Pete Davidson Confirms Engagement To Ariana Grande

"It's fucking lit."

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last week, multiple celebrity gossip sites reported that pop star Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson were engaged.

People had a lot of feelings about the engagement.
But it wasn't totally clear if it was true, because neither Grande nor Davidson said anything about it...

But then Davidson posted this photo which seems to show Grande's hand with a massive rock on the appropriate finger and this sweet yet mysterious caption: "know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that"

A deep dive seemed to show Grande had been wearing the very big diamond ring since June, and over the weekend the couple got matching tattoos and went shopping for furniture together. But it was still pretty vague and wasn't really confirmed by either of the two lovebirds... UNTIL NOW.

(See the ring at a concert on June 2!)
Davidson went on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday and the first thing that Fallon joked about was whether he was engaged to Ariana... and he confirmed he is.

"Now, you know that you didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show?" joked Fallon.

"But I did though," replied Davidson, giving the crowd two thumbs up.

"You know that we love her so much," said Fallon.

"I feel like I won a contest — it's so sick," replied Davidson.

"How are you handling it all?" Fallon asked.

"It's fucking lit, Jimmy. It's so lit," Davidson replied. "It's so funny walking down the street, because dudes are walking by —" and then motions a tip of the hat.

Davidson added another guy came up to him and said "you gave me hope."

TFW you're engaged to Ariana Grande 🙌

