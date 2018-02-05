 back to top
People Really Hate That Dodge Ram's Super Bowl Ad Used A Martin Luther King Jr. Speech

"MLK drove a Ram truck?"

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Dodge Ram's Super Bowl ad features a speech by Martin Luther King Jr., which was originally delivered on Feb. 4, 1968 — just two months before his assassination.

People immediately took to Twitter to point out it was a bad idea to use King's speech to sell cars.

lmao who told the car company that invoking mlk for their commercial was smart?!
The speech used in the commercial was delivered by King 50 years ago and was about the importance of service.

For those wondering: the MLK recording used during that Dodge commercial was King giving a sermon at Ebenezer Bapti… https://t.co/EONmNRURFN
Mother Jones editorial director Ben Dreyfuss pointed out that Martin Luther King Jr.'s estate has tight control over his work, including the iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, and has a history of licensing his speeches for TV commercials — much to the criticism of civil rights activists.

The MLK estate keeps a tight grip on the civil right’s icons image and words. This isn’t the first car commercial t… https://t.co/mUQVNAT9Nr
BuzzFeed News reached out to the the King Center for more information about the Dodge Ram commercial.

Bernice King, who is the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted "no" when asked if his children had allowed the speech to be used in the commercial.

@youngsinick No.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a company spokesperson said that "the Ram brand worked closely with the representatives of the Martin Luther King Jr. estate to receive the necessary approvals and estate representatives were a very important part of the creative process."

Reporter Kate Aronoff noted that the full text of King's speech includes a critique of conspicuous consumption and car sales.

Not totally sure the Dodge RAM ad guys read that whole MLK speech.. https://t.co/QPa16BGv3d
People pointed out that Fiat Chrysler, which makes the Dodge Ram, was sued last year for allegedly discriminating against black managers.

The same car company that didn't wanna hire blacks using MLK speeches in the commercial
People said the ad was tone deaf.

Black people cant kneel and play football but MLK should be used to sell trucks during the super bowl. Unbelievable.
And made jokes.

If you don’t like MLK in a car commercial you are going to hate the new Doritos flavor Gandhi is pushing.
Lots of jokes.

"I might not get to that mountain top with you, but when you get to that mountain top make sure you get there in a… https://t.co/5hBRM3r6xZ
"MLK drove a Ram truck?"

MLK drove a Ram truck?
"I feel like MLK was more of a Jeep guy."

I feel like MLK was more of a Jeep guy.
"I have a dream. That someday my words will be in a Dodge Ram commercial."

MLK: I have a dream. That someday my words will be in a Dodge Ram commercial. #SuperBowl52
But maybe it could've been worse?

To be fair MLK’s ghost is probably happier he’s selling cars than performing with Justin Timberlake
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

