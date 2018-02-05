 back to top
People From Philadelphia Are Acting Totally Calm After The Eagles Won The Super Bowl

Just kidding! It's the first time the team has ever won a Super Bowl and their fans are not playing it cool at all.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
In case you missed it, the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Minneapolis.

They said it couldn't be done. The @Eagles did it. #SBLII
NFL Network @nflnetwork

They said it couldn't be done. The @Eagles did it. #SBLII

It was a very close and intense game until the end.

Fans watching the game in Philly were super chill about the win, and decided to cheer a little and then go home...

The Eagles are coming back to Philly with the Lombardi Trophy.
Dave Zangaro @DZangaroNBCS

The Eagles are coming back to Philly with the Lombardi Trophy.

Not! We're talking about Philadelphia fans here, some of the country's most notorious superfans, who stuck with their football team for decades despite never winning ever a Super Bowl.

👏🏻Phil Basser, a 99 year old #Eagles Fan whose lived in Philadelphia since 1918 &amp; supported them since their incep… https://t.co/aaOReUrzT8
Samantha Quek @SamanthaQuek

👏🏻Phil Basser, a 99 year old #Eagles Fan whose lived in Philadelphia since 1918 &amp; supported them since their incep… https://t.co/aaOReUrzT8

People went NUTS.

Crowds fill the streets in #Philadelphia. #FlyEaglesFly #SB52 https://t.co/CCFI4O21v6
CBS Philly @CBSPhilly

Crowds fill the streets in #Philadelphia. #FlyEaglesFly #SB52 https://t.co/CCFI4O21v6

Fans were seen marching through streets, yelling "Fuck Tom Brady," in reference to the Patriots' quarterback.

Crowds are gathering in Beaver Canyon and they're certainly not Tom Brady fans.
Onward State @OnwardState

Crowds are gathering in Beaver Canyon and they’re certainly not Tom Brady fans.

And they chanted the last name of the Eagles quarterback, Nick Foles.

🔥 FOLES! FOLES! FOLES! FOLES! 🔥
SB Nation @SBNation

🔥 FOLES! FOLES! FOLES! FOLES! 🔥

People climbed the gates of Philadelphia City Hall.

Now: Gate climbers on City Hall @NBCPhiladelphia
Matt DeLucia @MattDeLucia

Now: Gate climbers on City Hall @NBCPhiladelphia

Multiple people were seen jumping off an awning of the Ritz Carlton into a crowd of people in downtown Philly.

Here's another video of someone else jumping off the Ritz-Carlton after tonight's #SuperBowl victory! #FlyEaglesFly
Melody Blockchain Starling 💸🌠 @pixelyunicorn

Here's another video of someone else jumping off the Ritz-Carlton after tonight's #SuperBowl victory! #FlyEaglesFly

People are jumping into the crowd off the awning of the Ritz
💔 @alyssakeiko

People are jumping into the crowd off the awning of the Ritz

i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city
paprika @ejpalandro

i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city

OMG I JUST WATCHED A MAN DIE
max @MaxOnTwitter

OMG I JUST WATCHED A MAN DIE

Eventually, the awning collapsed.

Shit is getting wild in Philly. #SuperBowl
Marlow Stern @MarlowNYC

Shit is getting wild in Philly. #SuperBowl

There was lots of screaming and running.

Even cops were enjoying the excitement.

Happiest @PhillyPolice officer, Mark Lapenta, of the 22nd District, celebrating with fans at @TempleUniv
Robert Moran @RobertMoran215

Happiest @PhillyPolice officer, Mark Lapenta, of the 22nd District, celebrating with fans at @TempleUniv

But as the night continued, fires were seen burning in the streets.

PHILLY IS LITERALLY LIT! 👀
SB Nation @SBNation

PHILLY IS LITERALLY LIT! 👀

One person shared a Snapchat of a crowd and what appeared to be a small fire starting to burn.

@World_Wide_Wob Seen this on snap, lmao they burning it down
Kristaps @bper32

@World_Wide_Wob Seen this on snap, lmao they burning it down

This fire was seen near Temple University.

#FlyEaglesFly Temple University on Fire already #Philly #SB52
@OwlsNeverSleep @MACK_aroni

#FlyEaglesFly Temple University on Fire already #Philly #SB52

A photograph showed a car flipped on its side in the middle of a massive crowd.

#NOW @eagles fans flip a car outside the Bellevue! Come on guys! Celebrate responsibly!!! Police are guarding the c… https://t.co/je0qQtUcG2
Christie Ileto @Christie_Ileto

#NOW @eagles fans flip a car outside the Bellevue! Come on guys! Celebrate responsibly!!! Police are guarding the c… https://t.co/je0qQtUcG2

This video appears to show the car as it's being flipped.

They flipped a car over... #EaglesWin #superbowl
Sol Betesh @solomanbetesh

They flipped a car over... #EaglesWin #superbowl

In fact, the city of Philadelphia was so nervous about how citizens would react after the game, it preemptively greased light polls with hydraulic fluid to prevent people from climbing them.

Philadelphia pole climbers: meet your match tonight. As predicted, no Crisco on the poles. Instead, police are usin… https://t.co/Xxj1P1pB29
Caitlin McCabe @mccabe_caitlin

Philadelphia pole climbers: meet your match tonight. As predicted, no Crisco on the poles. Instead, police are usin… https://t.co/Xxj1P1pB29

In the past, they've used Crisco.

The police even joked about it on Twitter.

No - we did NOT grease our running backs.
Philadelphia Police @PhillyPolice

No - we did NOT grease our running backs.

Of course, Eagles fans took that as a challenge to climb the poles.

@Eagles fan &gt; hydraulic fluid. Yep, he scaled the light pole! Come on guys!!! Celebrate safely! Be responsible… https://t.co/PAyy9twdak
Christie Ileto @Christie_Ileto

@Eagles fan &gt; hydraulic fluid. Yep, he scaled the light pole! Come on guys!!! Celebrate safely! Be responsible… https://t.co/PAyy9twdak

The good people of Philadelphia will NOT be stopped from climbing poles
Katie Notopoulos @katienotopoulos

The good people of Philadelphia will NOT be stopped from climbing poles

Pole vs Eagles fan. Advantage: Eagles fan.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

Pole vs Eagles fan. Advantage: Eagles fan.

[hears the poles are greased with Crisco] "IM CLIMBIN IT" [hears the police have switched to hydraulic fluid] "I'M… https://t.co/nEIqn2C6Zw
Adam Weinstein @AdamWeinstein

[hears the poles are greased with Crisco] “IM CLIMBIN IT” [hears the police have switched to hydraulic fluid] “I’M… https://t.co/nEIqn2C6Zw

Fireworks went off in Philly.

🎆

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

Green lights — for the Eagles — were seen all across Philly.

Actor Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky in the Rocky series, which features the front entrance of Philadelphia Art Museum, shared his happiness for the city.

