People From Philadelphia Are Acting Totally Calm After The Eagles Won The Super Bowl

In case you missed it, the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Fans watching the game in Philly were super chill about the win, and decided to cheer a little and then go home...
Not! We're talking about Philadelphia fans here, some of the country's most notorious superfans, who stuck with their football team for decades despite never winning ever a Super Bowl.
People went NUTS.
Fans were seen marching through streets, yelling "Fuck Tom Brady," in reference to the Patriots' quarterback.
And they chanted the last name of the Eagles quarterback, Nick Foles.
People climbed the gates of Philadelphia City Hall.
Multiple people were seen jumping off an awning of the Ritz Carlton into a crowd of people in downtown Philly.
Eventually, the awning collapsed.
There was lots of screaming and running.
Even cops were enjoying the excitement.
But as the night continued, fires were seen burning in the streets.
One person shared a Snapchat of a crowd and what appeared to be a small fire starting to burn.
This fire was seen near Temple University.
A photograph showed a car flipped on its side in the middle of a massive crowd.
This video appears to show the car as it's being flipped.
In fact, the city of Philadelphia was so nervous about how citizens would react after the game, it preemptively greased light polls with hydraulic fluid to prevent people from climbing them.
The police even joked about it on Twitter.
Of course, Eagles fans took that as a challenge to climb the poles.
Fireworks went off in Philly.
🎆
Green lights — for the Eagles — were seen all across Philly.
Actor Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky in the Rocky series, which features the front entrance of Philadelphia Art Museum, shared his happiness for the city.
