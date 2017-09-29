People Are Sharing This Fake Photo Of NFL Players Burning The American Flag

Conservative social media accounts are sharing a photoshopped image that makes it look like an NFL player is burning the American flag while his teammates cheer him on.

The fake picture, shared thousands of times, is being used by some to claim professional athletes are being disrespectful and should be fired.

The fake picture was circulated after controversy ignited last week when President Donald Trump said at an Alabama rally that NFL owners should fire any "son of a bitch" who refuses to stand for the national anthem.



Trump appeared to be referencing former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who last year knelt during the national anthem as a protest against police violence toward minorities, which inspired others to protest.

Since Trump made his comments, players, coaches, and team owners have fired back, saying the president is being divisive, and linking arms or kneeling during the anthem.



Over the weekend, Trump retweeted a tweet that implied protesters who knelt or sat during the national anthem were dishonoring veterans. Afterwards, some veterans used the hashtag #VetsForKaepernick to show their support for the right to protest.