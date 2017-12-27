 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Gift Guide
More Caret down

Mother Nature Dumped 5 Feet Of Snow On This Pennsylvania City And The Pictures Are Surreal

Let it snow!

Posted on
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Several feet of lake-effect snow buried the city of Erie in northwest Pennsylvania over Christmas, smashing local and state snowfall records.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The National Weather Service reported an incredible five feet of snow fell on the city in a three-day period beginning Christmas Eve.

With an additional 3.5" of snow at the Erie, PA airport as of 5PM, this brings the two day (12/25-26) total up to 5… https://t.co/hUx1IcO9yO
NWS Cleveland @NWSCLE

With an additional 3.5" of snow at the Erie, PA airport as of 5PM, this brings the two day (12/25-26) total up to 5… https://t.co/hUx1IcO9yO

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

The majority of the snow — 58" in total — fell on Christmas Day and Tuesday, breaking the statewide record for most snow observed in a two-day period. An additional 6 to 12 inches of snow was forecast for the city through Friday.

Lake-effect snow is a winter phenomenon where cold, Arctic air blows over the still-warm Great Lakes, forming narrow bands of clouds that can dump heavy snow on nearby communities.

"This is insane!" said a meteorologist for Erie News Now, a local news outlet.

This is insane! We have seen 92.5 inches of snow this month. 19" since midnight, and 53" since Christmas Day. #Erie… https://t.co/3RG36WLdaw
David Wolter @DavidWolter1

This is insane! We have seen 92.5 inches of snow this month. 19" since midnight, and 53" since Christmas Day. #Erie… https://t.co/3RG36WLdaw

Reply Retweet Favorite

Erie officials declared a state of emergency and asked drivers to stay off city streets and nearby highways, citing "an incredible amount of snow."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: eriepolicedept

The governor of Pennsylvania deployed additional state resources to supplement response efforts, including plow trucks, heavy equipment and personnel.

Northwestern PA saw record snowfall over the last several days. Multiple agencies are working with local officials… https://t.co/jExKGEELPO
Governor Tom Wolf @GovernorTomWolf

Northwestern PA saw record snowfall over the last several days. Multiple agencies are working with local officials… https://t.co/jExKGEELPO

Reply Retweet Favorite

Erie residents are used to lake-effect events, but even they appeared to be surprised by the feet of snow piling up.

No parking. #EriePA #Erie
Sam Moore @saymooresam

No parking. #EriePA #Erie

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

"Stop the snow machine"

@weatherchannel PLEASE STOP THE SNOW MACHINE IN ERIE, PA!!!!
Kathy B @ChattyKathy715

@weatherchannel PLEASE STOP THE SNOW MACHINE IN ERIE, PA!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Erie never knowing when to stop"

Erie never knowing when to stop. 53 inches and counting.
🔔 jooble bells 🔔 @jooblee

Erie never knowing when to stop. 53 inches and counting.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Beautiful day" — which may or may not have been a joke.

Beautiful day here in Erie - just declared a state of emergency due to snowfall.
William G. Finnecy @billfinnecy

Beautiful day here in Erie - just declared a state of emergency due to snowfall.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A police reporter for the Erie Times-News described the town as having a "zombie apocalypse feel" 👀

West 11th Street in #Erie has a zombie apocalypse feel, with more people on foot than in cars
Tim Hahn @ETNhahn

West 11th Street in #Erie has a zombie apocalypse feel, with more people on foot than in cars

Reply Retweet Favorite

This brave husky was seen swimming through the snow.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @guliepoli78
Advertisement

"Husky shark"

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @guliepoli78

OK, this actually does look pretty fun...

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @hunter_and_bean

It was this poodle's very first time in the snow!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marielyhect

And this dog DGAF it was buried neck deep in snow.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @theworldaroundnikki

This dude was definitely not going to let a little snow get in the way of the tropical vacation happening in his mind.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jamesxachille

This guy was not going to let some snow interfere with his #OOTD post.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @billydakid21

This woman was snowed in and not complaining.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ohjessicah

"My house...send help! Lol"

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @gina_fae

"Just Erie things..."

just #erie things...
hollin @jungpadawan

just #erie things...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement