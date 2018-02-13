Omarosa Called The Vice President "Scary" And Said He Thinks Jesus Tells Hims To Say Things

This is Omarosa Manigault-Newman. She originally met Donald Trump in 2004 on his reality show The Apprentice and later became one of his top aides in the White House.

People were stunned after she said last week that she was "haunted" by the president's tweets and that what was going in the White House was "going to not be OK." She also said she would never vote for Trump again, not "in a million years."

On Monday, Omarosa shifted the political talk to Trump's vice president, saying anyone wishing for the president to be impeached should reconsider because Mike Pence is "scary" and "extreme."

Omarosa added that if Pence was president "we would be begging for days of Trump" and that the vice president "thinks Jesus tells him to say things."

"Can I just say this? As bad as you all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence," she said. "Everybody that's wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their life. We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president that's all I'm saying. He's extreme.... He thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I'm like 'Jesus ain't saying that.' He's scary."