People Are Sharing This Misleading Quote To Claim Trump Didn't Ask Comey To Stop The Russia Probe

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

A tweet shared this week by a prominent alt-right figure misrepresents an old clip of former FBI Director James Comey, claiming it's evidence that President Donald Trump did not impede the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The tweet by Jack Posobiec, who works for the right-wing Canadian website The Rebel and previously pushed the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, has now been shared more than 6,000 times.

The tweet posted Wednesday misrepresents what Sen. Mazie Hirono asked Comey on May 3 during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing by highlighting just a portion of the transcript — which conveniently blocked Hirono's question — and linking it to Trump.

"Comey said under oath that Trump did not ask him to halt any investigation - 5/8/17 #ComeyMemo," Posobiec tweeted along with a screenshot of a transcript.

The testimony, however, was actually about the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails, and it had nothing to do with Trump.



Other dubious websites also picked up the false story after the Tweet went viral.

