Officials Are Now Offering $115,000 For Information On The Austin Package Bombings

More than 500 law enforcement personnel from FBI, @ATFHou and @Austin_Police have addressed more than 400 leads to identfy the person responsible for the #packagebombmurders. We urge the public to report tips to 512-472-TIPS(8477) https://t.co/XL1HTZZU95

The news comes more than two weeks after an explosion killed 39-year-old Anthony House. Ten days later, on March 12, two other package bombs exploded, killing 17-year-old Draylen Mason and injuring a 75-year-old Latino woman, who remains in critical condition.

Texas officials announced Sunday that they will be doubling their reward to $100,000 for information leading to arrest in three package bombings that hit Austin earlier this month.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Sunday that officials believe the bombings "were meant to send a message."



The department, along with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, has now doubled the reward for information, he said, in the hopes that whoever sent the packages was watching and would "reach out to us."



"We want to understand what brought you to this point, and we want to listen to you," Manley said.

He said they have had more than 400 leads that have been sent in so far, and that they had more than 500 law enforcement officials working on the case. Officials have said that the package bombs were left overnight, and are not believed to have been sent through an official mail service.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also offered an additional $15,000 for any tips leading to an arrest.

