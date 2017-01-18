18 Reasons Hawaii Will Never Be The Same After Obama’s Presidency

Hawaii’s local boy-turned-US president has had a big impact on the Pacific island state that he hails from. Here’s a look back at some of the ways Barack Obama has changed Hawaii.

There’s even a “secret” flavor combo named after the president — the Snowbama — at the shave ice spot he has frequented most over the past eight years.

Hawaii’s costs have been anywhere from $100,000 to nearly $400,000, the Star Advertiser reported.

The fish, in the genus Tosanoides , was discovered in the waters within the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument that Obama designated, so scientists felt it was fitting to give it the name Tosanoides obama .

Still, some Native Hawaiians have argued that Obama has not done enough to protect their rights before he leaves office.

17. In Honolulu, Obama inspired a giant mural, called Hapa, which in Hawaiian means “part” or “portion” and is used to refer to people with a mixed ethnic background.

“The concept of hapa is something beautiful, and President Obama is definitely a symbol of someone who not only is hapa, but represents the philosophy and the beauty of not only being of mixed race, but promoting racial equality,” artist Kamea Hadar told Hawaii Magazine.

