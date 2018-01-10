 back to top
People Are Mad That Michelle Williams Was Reportedly Paid Less Than 0.1% Of What Mark Wahlberg Made For A Reshoot

Williams was reportedly paid an $80 daily per diem to refilm scenes of All the Money in the World, totaling less than $1,000, which would be less than 0.1% of Wahlberg's pay.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
People are outraged after USA Today reported that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million to reshoot All the Money in the World, while his costar Michelle Williams was paid a per diem of $80 a day, which amounted to about $1,000.

It was an unprecedented move in November when it was revealed that All the Money in the World, which had starred Kevin Spacey, would be reshot to replace the actor with Christopher Plummer following allegations of sexual assault against Spacey.

The first allegation against Spacey came from actor Anthony Rapp, who told BuzzFeed News in October that Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance on him when he was 14. After that, more than a dozen people came forward to say Spacey had sexually assaulted them.The movie —about American industrialist J. Paul Getty (Spacey, then Plummer) — was set to be released on Dec. 22, so director Ridley Scott quickly gathered together crew and cast to reshoot the Spacey scenes in Europe over the Thanksgiving holiday in order to still meet that date. All the Money in the World is based on the story of Getty's refusal to cooperate with the extortion demands of a group of kidnappers who mutilated his grandson in the 1970s, but much of it centers on the efforts of the kidnapped heir’s mother, Gail Harris (Williams), and Getty’s adviser (Wahlberg) to free the young man.The movie is distributed by Sony and financed by Imperative Entertainment, which reportedly paid a total of $10 million for the reshoot. A source close to the production says Sony was not involved in talent pay negotiations.Scott had told USA Today in December that the reshoot was assisted by the fact that so many people involved with the production and cast had chipped in to help "for nothing."
The movie —about American industrialist J. Paul Getty (Spacey, then Plummer) — was set to be released on Dec. 22, so director Ridley Scott quickly gathered together crew and cast to reshoot the Spacey scenes in Europe over the Thanksgiving holiday in order to still meet that date.

All the Money in the World is based on the story of Getty's refusal to cooperate with the extortion demands of a group of kidnappers who mutilated his grandson in the 1970s, but much of it centers on the efforts of the kidnapped heir’s mother, Gail Harris (Williams), and Getty’s adviser (Wahlberg) to free the young man.

The movie is distributed by Sony and financed by Imperative Entertainment, which reportedly paid a total of $10 million for the reshoot. A source close to the production says Sony was not involved in talent pay negotiations.

Scott had told USA Today in December that the reshoot was assisted by the fact that so many people involved with the production and cast had chipped in to help "for nothing."

But while some voluntarily worked for basically nothing, Wahlberg negotiated a fee of $1.5 million, USA Today reported on Tuesday.

The Washington Post had reported in November that Wahlberg was likely paid around $2 million for the reshoot, but it was not clear at the time exactly how much Williams and his other costars — including Christopher Plummer, who replaced Kevin Spacey — were paid.
On Tuesday, USA Today reported that Williams was paid an $80 per diem for the reshoot, totaling less than $1,000, which would be less than 0.1% of Wahlberg's fee.

Williams previously said to USA TODAY that when she was called by Scott's team to do the reshoot, "I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."But another source said Wahlberg was never asked to work for free or told that Williams had volunteered to waive her fee.
But another source said Wahlberg was never asked to work for free or told that Williams had volunteered to waive her fee.

Wahlberg and Williams are both represented by the William Morris Endeavor agency — although they likely have a different team of agents, managers, and lawyers, who receive, on average, 10% of an actor's salary to advocate for them.

Wahlberg is the highest paid actor of the year, according to Forbes, which said he earned $68 million.
Still, despite Williams voluntarily working for a minimal fee, the pay disparity was dubbed "shameful" by many.

This is shameful. And both Wahlberg and Williams are repped by the same agency: WME....Exclusive: Wahlberg paid $1.… https://t.co/NrKPm62C6M
Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar

"THIS IS AN EGREGIOUS GENDER PAY GAP," wrote one person in all caps.

I started this last night and now it has been confirmed by others. Michelle Williams paid under 1,000 and Mark Wahl… https://t.co/09astTTbXY
Melissa Silverstein @melsil

"There is exactly one response Sony should have to this, and it should be in the form of a check."

There is exactly one response Sony should have to this, and it should be in the form of a check. https://t.co/Kg9PxeyHxS
Mark Harris @MarkHarrisNYC

"This is fucking insane."

michelle williams was paid $1k for all the money in the world reshoots while mark wahlberg was paid $1.5 million. M… https://t.co/9poruaelgZ
alina @glossyfilm

"Outrageous if true."

That’s outrageous if true and considering that she has more talent in her pinky than he has in his whole body. L… https://t.co/VrhMuSUXVZ
Tom &amp; Lorenzo @tomandlorenzo

"Gross."

Gross. https://t.co/cMxi17Vwm8
Andy Greenwald @andygreenwald

Fellow actors shared their concerns. "Outrageously unfair- but it's always been like this," Mia Farrow wrote. "I was never, ever paid even a quarter of what the male lead received."

Outrageously unfair- but it’s always been like this. I was never, ever paid even a quarter of what the male lead re… https://t.co/6voK1gU1A3
Mia Farrow @MiaFarrow

Actor Jessica Chastain tweeted about the possibility that Williams was underpaid on Monday night, before the USA Today report was published.

I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope tha… https://t.co/S0mjG5aUIl
Jessica Chastain @jes_chastain

One producer described the very idea of being paid for reshoots as unusual.

I spent years working at studio and I can’t remember actors getting paid for reshoots. It’s not normal operating pr… https://t.co/qSlztaLXvb
Sarah Schechter @SarahSoWitty

People noted Williams (and others) volunteered time and gave up their salaries for the reshoots "because of belief in the cause."

Williams (and others) volunteered time and gave up salary for the Spacey-eliminating reshoots because of belief in… https://t.co/zf66K87KXK
Ken Tremendous @KenTremendous

Some didn't think Wahlberg's star status gave him a pass.

Before you condemn Wahlberg for this, consider the level of acting talent he’s bringing to this project &amp; then cond… https://t.co/Be8egqnoyh
Paul F. Tompkins @PFTompkins

People started to tear Wahlberg apart.

I understand the outrage over the Mark Wahlberg Michelle Williams pay disparity. What I don’t understand is how Wa… https://t.co/AmhYIGGoX9
Armando @armandodkos

"Mark Wahlberg should have had to pay $1.5 million for the privilege of acting opposite Michelle Williams."

Mark Wahlberg should have had to pay $1.5 million for the privilege of acting opposite Michelle Williams https://t.co/7PgKcxukoG
Jordan Zakarin @jordanzakarin

They even came for Ted.

Michelle Williams has brought us beautiful performances for years. Wahlberg gave us Ted. 🙃
Jessica Valenti @JessicaValenti

"Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5M for 'All the Money in the World' reshoot, Williams got less than $1,000" Michelle Wi… https://t.co/T7svQjMG2N
Kenny Williams @Ohheykenny

Others said it wasn't Wahlberg's fault that there was a pay disparity.

Wow... 😬 I agree with many that the fault doesn’t lie with Mark Wahlberg but with the agency - WME - which represen… https://t.co/TcSOdOOpWH
Grace Randolph @GraceRandolph

At Sunday's Golden Globes, Williams, who was nominated for her role in All the Money in the World, wore all black to support the #MeToo movement and Time's Up initiative, a legal defense fund started by women in Hollywood to combat sexual harassment.

She also brought the founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, with her.
