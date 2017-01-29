Multiple People Have Been Killed In A Shooting At A Canadian Mosque

Mathieu Belanger / Reuters
2. A shooting was reported Sunday night at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, police said.
3. Multiple people were killed in the shooting, police confirmed to BuzzFeed News. They said multiple suspects were arrested, and that the situation is now under control.
The mosque, the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City, was founded in 1985, according to its Facebook page.
It’s not the first time the mosque has been targeted. In June 2016, during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, a pig’s head was left in front of the mosque.
5. A video posted by the mosque showed a heavy police presence at the scene.
6. Multiple ambulances were also on the scene.
7. The Prime Minister of Canada said that they mourned the victims of the cowardly attack.
8. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said that the government was mobilizing to ensure the safety of residents.
9. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said “Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together.”
11. The New York Police Department also said in a statement that had directed special attention to all mosques and house-of-worship locations in the city. Critical Response Command personal have been assigned to certain mosque locations.
