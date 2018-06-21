 back to top
Melania Trump's "I Really Don't Care" Jacket Became A Big Meme Because Of Course

"November is coming."

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday, first lady Melania Trump surprised everyone when she went to Texas to learn about the detention centers where young children, who have been separated from their families at the US–Mexico border, are being held.

Melania Trump in McAllen, Texas.
While boarding at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland for the trip, FLOTUS was photographed wearing a jacket that says "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" and people certainly took notice.

She removed the jacket before getting off the plane in Texas but was wearing it again when she returned home.
Officially, a spokesperson for the first lady said, "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message."

But really who knows?

What is she thinking?
What is she thinking?

Since we live in the Age of Meme, an image of the jacket sold by the retailer Zara was quickly altered to spread alternative messages.

ok i am into this jacket
ok i am into this jacket

The jacket was originally $39 but is no longer for sale online. But here are a few possible alternatives, as offered by people of the internet:

Alternative jacket messages considered by Melania Trump:
Alternative jacket messages considered by Melania Trump:

Some memes trolled with controversial "truths".....

you guys only hate melania because she tells you the hard truth:
you guys only hate melania because she tells you the hard truth:

....such as "Hot dogs are sandwiches"

i hate to focus on her wardrobe but the message on Melania's jacket is totally inappropriate
i hate to focus on her wardrobe but the message on Melania's jacket is totally inappropriate

...and "Pineapple is good on pizza."

#Melania is NOT afraid to share her opinions
#Melania is NOT afraid to share her opinions

Others tried to stay focused on the politics.

Since Melania Trump's jacket said "I really don't care"... I set up https://t.co/GL1FF0KpBs Click the link and it'll take you to a site where you can donate to 14 awesome groups helping immigrants all at once. Feel free to RT if that's your jam. https://t.co/TPc4y4ZUfh
Since Melania Trump's jacket said "I really don't care"... I set up https://t.co/GL1FF0KpBs Click the link and it'll take you to a site where you can donate to 14 awesome groups helping immigrants all at once. Feel free to RT if that's your jam. https://t.co/TPc4y4ZUfh

What if Melania really meant to say...

@BuzzFeedNews @lisatozzi
@BuzzFeedNews @lisatozzi

Or this.

Wow, pretty brave of Melania to wear this
Wow, pretty brave of Melania to wear this

Or perhaps she was attempting to take down capitalism with fashion!

I can't believe Melania's wardrobe choice. Bold move.
I can't believe Melania's wardrobe choice. Bold move.

Or she was trying to convey a ~secret~ message about her husband...

Made a new coat for Melania Trump. Hope she wears it.
Made a new coat for Melania Trump. Hope she wears it.

Or send a message to his administration...

got some heavy inspo from melania drumpf this morning #abolishICE #abolishBorders
got some heavy inspo from melania drumpf this morning #abolishICE #abolishBorders

...or maybe it could have been a message for civic engagement?

https://t.co/0L63a8s1YY
https://t.co/0L63a8s1YY

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

