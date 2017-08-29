 go to content
Two People Killed, Four Injured In Shooting At A New Mexico Public Library

One suspect is in custody after the deadly mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library in eastern New Mexico Monday.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Police took this man into custody soon after the shooting was reported. It's not clear if he is connected to the shooting.
The Eastern New Mexico News

At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a library in eastern New Mexico Monday, officials said.

Police confirmed Monday night that two women died in the shooting, which took place at a public library in Clovis, a small town near the Texas border. Two other women and two men were being treated at hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately know, Clovis Police Chief Douglas Ford said a press conference.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene, interim City Manager Tom Phelps told BuzzFeed News.

Ford declined to give any details on the suspect during the press conference Monday, citing the ongoing investigation. But he did confirm that a man seen in handcuffs after the incident is the one known suspect.

Calls of the shooting were reported around 4 p.m. local time Monday. Clovis police officers arrived immediately and went into the building, Ford said.

Clovis is located along the eastern side of New Mexico, and is about 200 miles from Albuquerque.

Local leaders took to Twitter to share their condolences after the tragedy.

We must come together to heal, but this trend must not continue
Ben Ray Lujan @repbenraylujan

I'm heartbroken by the horrific events in Clovis tonight. Please join Jill and me in keeping Clovis in your thoughts and prayers.
Tom Udall @SenatorTomUdall

My thoughts &amp; prayers are with the families of the victims who were killed and those still recovering.
MichelleLujanGrisham @RepLujanGrisham

My prayers are with the Clovis community and the loved ones of those senselessly killed &amp; injured in this evenings… https://t.co/59lxBwTngF
Steve Pearce @RepStevePearce

My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives today &amp; entire Clovis community as we learn more about this horrible tragedy
Martin Heinrich @MartinHeinrich

We send our prayers &amp; deepest sympathies to the City and citizens of Clovis, NM. #Albuquerque is grieving with you tonight.
Mayor Richard Berry @Mayor_Berry

Attorney General Balderas statement regarding #Clovis #NewMexico mass shooting.
NM Attorney General @NewMexicoOAG

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

