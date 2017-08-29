Two People Killed, Four Injured In Shooting At A New Mexico Public Library

Police took this man into custody soon after the shooting was reported. It's not clear if he is connected to the shooting.

At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a library in eastern New Mexico Monday, officials said.

Police confirmed Monday night that two women died in the shooting, which took place at a public library in Clovis, a small town near the Texas border. Two other women and two men were being treated at hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately know, Clovis Police Chief Douglas Ford said a press conference.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene, interim City Manager Tom Phelps told BuzzFeed News.

Ford declined to give any details on the suspect during the press conference Monday, citing the ongoing investigation. But he did confirm that a man seen in handcuffs after the incident is the one known suspect.

Calls of the shooting were reported around 4 p.m. local time Monday. Clovis police officers arrived immediately and went into the building, Ford said.

Clovis is located along the eastern side of New Mexico, and is about 200 miles from Albuquerque.



Local leaders took to Twitter to share their condolences after the tragedy.