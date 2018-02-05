People Are Peeved That Justin Timberlake Sang Right Up To The Lyric Where He Ripped Off Janet Jackson's Top And Then Gave A Knowing Smile

Share On copy Share On copy

Justin Timberlake was Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performer in Minneapolis.

The exposed breast was later deemed a "wardrobe malfunction."

Many people feel that the incident — dubbed Nipplegate — derailed Jackson's career, while Timberlake faced no consequences and never apologized.

Even before Sunday night's performance, Twitter declared it "Janet Jackson Appreciation Day," which many took as shade aimed towards Timberlake.