White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly Blames Civil War On "Lack Of The Ability To Compromise"

In a wide ranging interview on Fox News on Monday night, Kelly weighed in on the debate over the removal of Confederate monuments, and offered his views on the Civil War.

"Well, history's history. And there are certain things in history that were not so good and other things that were very, very good," Kelly told host Laura Ingraham, when asked what he thought about the decision to remove plaques honoring both George Washington and Robert E. Lee from a church in Virginia.

"I think we make a mistake, though, and as a society and certainly as individuals, when we take what is today accepted as right and wrong and go back 100, 200, 300 years or more and say what those, you know, what Christopher Columbus did was wrong."

"Robert E. Lee was an honorable man," he continued. "He was a man who gave up his country to fight for his state. It was always loyalty to state back in those days."

Then, in a statement that echoed President Trump's remarks blaming "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville this summer, Kelly added, "The lack of the ability to compromise led to the Civil War. Men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where their conscience had them make their stand."