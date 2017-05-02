Sections

Jimmy Kimmel’s Emotional Monologue About His Son’s Heart Surgery Also Slams Donald Trump’s Healthcare Agenda

"No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life," the late night host said while holding back tears on Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It just shouldn't happen. Not here."

Posted on
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jimmy Kimmel opened his late night show on Monday with an emotional speech revealing that his son — born just 10 days ago — had a heart defect. He then slammed Donald Trump for attempting to cut funding to the National Institute of Health.

ABC / Via youtube.com

During the nearly 15 minute monologue, Kimmel couldn’t contain his tears at moments as he described the heartrending discovery just 3 hours after he was born that his son Billy would need open-heart surgery.

ABC / Via youtube.com

A nurse at Cedars Sinai Medical Center noticed that he was turning purple. After tests showed that Billy was born with a heart disease, he was rushed to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

ABC / Via youtube.com

"The operation was a success," Kimmel said, describing it as the longest three hours of his life.

Kimmel said his son would likely need two more surgeries over the course of his life for the condition, but that he would be OK. He cried as he read a list of nurses, doctors, and others who had helped save his son.
ABC / Via youtube.com

Kimmel ended the segment by pointing out that Trump just last month proposed a $6 billion cut to the National Institute of Health, although Congress had rejected his proposal.

He pleaded with politicians on both sides to make sure that all Americans have access to health care, especially for those with pre-existing conditions — including his son, after being born with a heart defect.
ABC / Via youtube.com

“If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it should not matter how much money you make,” Kimmel said, while holding back more tears. “I saw a lot of families there. And no parent should ever have to decide if can afford to save their child’s life. It just shouldn’t happen. Not here.”

Kimmel also asked people to donate to Children's Hospital.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

