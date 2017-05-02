Jimmy Kimmel’s Emotional Monologue About His Son’s Heart Surgery Also Slams Donald Trump’s Healthcare Agenda

Jimmy Kimmel opened his late night show on Monday with an emotional speech revealing that his son — born just 10 days ago — had a heart defect. He then slammed Donald Trump for attempting to cut funding to the National Institute of Health.
During the nearly 15 minute monologue, Kimmel couldn’t contain his tears at moments as he described the heartrending discovery just 3 hours after he was born that his son Billy would need open-heart surgery.
A nurse at Cedars Sinai Medical Center noticed that he was turning purple. After tests showed that Billy was born with a heart disease, he was rushed to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
"The operation was a success," Kimmel said, describing it as the longest three hours of his life.
Kimmel ended the segment by pointing out that Trump just last month proposed a $6 billion cut to the National Institute of Health, although Congress had rejected his proposal.
“If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it should not matter how much money you make,” Kimmel said, while holding back more tears. “I saw a lot of families there. And no parent should ever have to decide if can afford to save their child’s life. It just shouldn’t happen. Not here.”
Kimmel also asked people to donate to Children's Hospital.
