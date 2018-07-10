The International House Of Burgers Is Dead And We're Back To The Pancake Brand We Love

A long time ago (last month), an iconic pancake chain had a really big announcement to make and kept teasing it...
FINALLY, it announced that it was changing its name from IHOP (International House of PANCAKES) to IHOB (International House of BURGERS).
Basically everyone was like, WTF that's a stupid, bad idea.
Some people actually said they stopped going to the pancake place because the name change made them so mad.
IHOB kept having to remind people that it still sold pancakes.
You had one job: make pancakes.
Anyways, it turns out the whole thing was fake news — IHOP is not changing its name. Instead, it was just a publicity stunt.
A lot of people were confused, to say the least.
Others were relieved.
A few people thought maybe IHOP was just embarrassed that its idea was such a flop.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, IHOP said that the IHOB campaign "was created to launch our new Ultimate Steakburgers," but insisted that the chain had "all along said it was a fun, temporary name change."
"We knew that we needed to be bold to get attention with the introduction of burgers, a menu item that many people don’t think of IHOb for, and we definitely accomplished what we set out to do," IHOP (IHOb?) spokesperson Stephanie Peterson said in a statement. "There was never an intention of walking away from pancakes or IHOP."
Still, a lot of people are just like this stunt asdfghjk.
I just wrote about it though, so maybe it's a stunt that worked?
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.