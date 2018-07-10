 back to top
The International House Of Burgers Is Dead And We're Back To The Pancake Brand We Love

Pancakes 4eva.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
A long time ago (last month), an iconic pancake chain had a really big announcement to make and kept teasing it...

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb https://t.co/evSxKV3QmT
IHOP @IHOP

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb https://t.co/evSxKV3QmT

FINALLY, it announced that it was changing its name from IHOP (International House of PANCAKES) to IHOB (International House of BURGERS).

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb
IHOP @IHOP

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb

Basically everyone was like, WTF that's a stupid, bad idea.

I feel awkward saying ihob wtf is that
Jenny Sixty Nine @Jen_ny69

I feel awkward saying ihob wtf is that

Some people actually said they stopped going to the pancake place because the name change made them so mad.

my dad wanted us to go to ihop but i told him they changed it to ihob and now he's mad and we're going to Denny's
emily @beeeeemily

my dad wanted us to go to ihop but i told him they changed it to ihob and now he's mad and we're going to Denny's

IHOB kept having to remind people that it still sold pancakes.

Reply all: YES
IHOP @IHOP

Reply all: YES

You had one job: make pancakes.

Spoiler alert: we still pancake pancakes. https://t.co/moWEPHvdt3
IHOP @IHOP

Spoiler alert: we still pancake pancakes. https://t.co/moWEPHvdt3

Anyways, it turns out the whole thing was fake news — IHOP is not changing its name. Instead, it was just a publicity stunt.

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) https://t.co/KsbkMJhKuf
IHOP @IHOP

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) https://t.co/KsbkMJhKuf

A lot of people were confused, to say the least.

@Kittypeake01 We just had some burgers to bromote
IHOP @IHOP

@Kittypeake01 We just had some burgers to bromote

Others were relieved.

The Restaurant Formerly Known as IHOp is dropping the IHOb name and reverting to IHOp. So glad I never got around to changing my tattoo.
Gerard Mulligan @GerardMulligan1

The Restaurant Formerly Known as IHOp is dropping the IHOb name and reverting to IHOp. So glad I never got around to changing my tattoo.

A few people thought maybe IHOP was just embarrassed that its idea was such a flop.

What if IHOB wasn’t fake and they just feel so embarrassed about how attacked they were that they “switched back” saying it was only for promotion
Audrey Reeder @audreyjanelle_

What if IHOB wasn’t fake and they just feel so embarrassed about how attacked they were that they “switched back” saying it was only for promotion

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, IHOP said that the IHOB campaign "was created to launch our new Ultimate Steakburgers," but insisted that the chain had "all along said it was a fun, temporary name change."

"We knew that we needed to be bold to get attention with the introduction of burgers, a menu item that many people don’t think of IHOb for, and we definitely accomplished what we set out to do," IHOP (IHOb?) spokesperson Stephanie Peterson said in a statement. "There was never an intention of walking away from pancakes or IHOP."

Still, a lot of people are just like this stunt asdfghjk.

No y’all easily were changing to IHOB until you got ridiculed and realized how dumb it was 🤦🏼‍♂️😂😂😂🤣 https://t.co/O7CdrYd2Et
Larry Bird @JeremyKyleMoore

No y’all easily were changing to IHOB until you got ridiculed and realized how dumb it was 🤦🏼‍♂️😂😂😂🤣 https://t.co/O7CdrYd2Et

in extraordinarily dumb times, I hope we'll remember the IHOb era as the absolute stupidest time
Kevin O'Keeffe @kevinpokeeffe

in extraordinarily dumb times, I hope we'll remember the IHOb era as the absolute stupidest time

I just wrote about it though, so maybe it's a stunt that worked?

@miramar997 The blan was to get beople talking about our new burgers. And it worked. Look at us, two silly pancakes talkin’ about burgers.
IHOP @IHOP

@miramar997 The blan was to get beople talking about our new burgers. And it worked. Look at us, two silly pancakes talkin’ about burgers.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

