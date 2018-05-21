Incredible Photos Show Rivers Of Lava Flowing Through Neighborhoods In Hawaii

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has been putting on a fiery show on the Big Island — and it’s been heating up in recent days.



The activity started more than two weeks ago, when fissures located along the lower slopes of Kilauea, known as the East Rift Zone, broke open and started spewing lava. The lava flowed into residential neighbors, forcing nearly 2,000 people to evacuate.



Since then, more than 20 fissures have opened up across the area, spraying lava as well as toxic gases into the air. At least 40 structures have been destroyed and on Saturday one person was injured by a “lava bomb” that hit him while he was sitting on his porch.