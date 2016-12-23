Get Our News App

Here’s What People In Hawaii Want To Tell The Prime Minister Of Japan

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will become the first sitting Japanese leader to visit Pearl Harbor on Tuesday. Before the visit, we asked people in Hawaii what they want him to know.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Reporting From Honolulu, Hawaii

1. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with US President Barack Obama on Tuesday. This will mark the first time a sitting Japanese leader has visited Pearl Harbor since the attack 75 years ago.

2. Prior to Abe’s visit, BuzzFeed News asked people in Hawaii what they wanted Japan and the Prime Minister to know. Here’s what they said.

Prior to Abe’s visit, BuzzFeed News asked people in Hawaii what they wanted Japan and the Prime Minister to know. Here’s what they said.

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“Unity”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“Welcome Sir! As Ex-Navy, I welcome you! I hope that even with Trump coming into office soon I hope we can always have PEACE between our beautiful countries. Thank you.”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

“Respect each other, share love and celebrate life!”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“Happy that a lot has changed”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“Always be kind”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“Love Trumps all. Let’s not recreate the mistakes of WWII.”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“STAND STRONG”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“Respect the new President unlike they did the last President Obama”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“Thanks for the courage to visit Pearl Harbor”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“PEACE”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“We value the new relationship of peace”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“Peace”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“Love > Hate”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“Thank you for visiting Pearl Harbor! It holds a significant importance for both countries.”

View this image ›

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / Via BuzzFeed News

“Only the dead have seen the end of war — Plato”

Abe’s visit comes after Obama became the first sitting US leader to visit Hiroshima, the site of one of two US atomic bomb attacks in Japan. In May, when Obama visited Japan, we asked people in Hiroshima what they wanted to tell him.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 