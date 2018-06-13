Hawaii Just Became The First State To Ban A Pesticide Linked To Developmental Delays In Kids

Hawaii just became the first state in the US to ban a pesticide that is thought to be potentially hazardous to pregnant women and children.



Gov. David Ige signed a pesticide bill Wednesday that includes a ban on all chemicals containing the insecticide chlorpyrifos starting in 2019.

The bill also prohibits spraying pesticides within 100 feet of schools while they're in session. In addition, it requires companies to report what pesticides they use and where.

The bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2019, although there's a three-year extension that will allow companies that apply for a permit to use chlorpyrifos.



Chlorpyrifos has been around since the 1960s and is used in pesticides and insecticides with brand names Lorsban and Dursban. It is sprayed on crops across the US to kill a variety of pests. People who apply the pesticide have to wear chemical-resistant gloves, coveralls, and respirators, and avoid treated areas for one to five days. It is hazardous to humans and at high doses can cause nausea, dizziness, confusion, and at very high exposures, can be potentially life-threatening.

The Environmental Protection Agency has had a decades-long debate about the pesticide, restricting its use over the years but not banning it altogether. In 2001, it was banned from residential use.

Just last year, the EPA released a five-year study that raised the safety threshold for chlorpyrifos exposure and found that in some cases children were already exposed to more than that amount. But after President Donald Trump appointed Administrator Scott Pruitt, the EPA denied a petition filed by environmental groups to ban the pesticide, saying they needed more time to study the science.

For decades, people in Hawaii have been protesting chemical companies like Monsanto and Syngenta, which conduct trials of genetically engineered plants in the state because they benefit from the year-round growing season. Residents have been particularly concerned about the use of pesticides in fields that are close to schools.