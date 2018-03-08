Florida Lawmakers Have Passed A Bill To Arm Schoolteachers And Raise The Age To Buy Guns

Florida lawmakers on Wednesday passed new gun legislation that would restrict sales of some rifles and include a program to arm some teachers in response to the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Andrew Pollack, who lost his 18-year-old daughter Meadow in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, told the Associated Press after the vote in the Florida House that he supported the new legislation.

"More needs to be done, and it's important for the country to be united in the same way the 17 families united in support of this bill," he said. "My precious daughter Meadow's life was taken, and there's nothing I can do to change that, but make no mistake, I'm a father and I'm on a mission. I'm on a mission to make sure I'm the last dad to ever read a statement of this kind."

The legislation, which passed the state Senate and received final approval from the House, now heads to Gov. Rick Scott's desk for his signature. Scott, who is a Republican, has said he supports most of the bill, but has maintained that he opposes arming teachers. On Wednesday, he told reporters he would "read the bill" and "talk to parents," but did not say if he would sign it.

His office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

The bill passed on a 67–50 vote, showing rare compromise between Republicans and Democrats in a typically pro-gun state after a three-week debate. During that time, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have continued to carry the Never Again movement aimed at banning the sale of assault rifles. A week after the Feb. 14 shooting, survivors and activists also marched on the state capitol to demand gun restrictions.

Even though it doesn't go so far as a ban on assault rifles, students who survived the shooting expressed their excitement on Twitter about the bill passing the Florida House.

