People Are Saying Stephen Colbert Should Be Fired After He Made A Gay Joke About Trump And Putin

Late Show host Stephen Colbert dragged President Donald Trump on Monday with a gay joke about him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster,” Colbert said in his opening monologue.
The Late Show host was responding to Trump's interview with John Dickerson who hosts Face the Nation — which also airs on CBS. Trump said during the interview that he liked to called the show "Deface the Nation."
Colbert said Dickerson has "has way too much dignity to trade insults with a president of the United States," before adding that he did not. Colbert then went through a list of pun-y jokes that was capped-off with the line about Trump and Putin having oral sex.
The comment was met with laughter from the audience during the taping of the show, but people on both sides of the political spectrum quickly took to the internet to say the joke went too far.
People called it anti-gay.
Other people referred to the line as hate speech.
Some thought it was just disgusting.
People called for Colbert's Late Show to be boycotted.
By Tuesday, the hashtag #FireColbert had started to trend worldwide.
Some said the joke was beneath CBS.
Other people said there was a double standard.
People pointed out there were better ways to insult Trump without making stuff up.
One person compared the segment to Jimmy Kimmel's moving opening monologue on Monday where he revealed his son's heart surgery while also slamming Trump's attempts to cut health funding. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC at the same time as Colbert's show.
Although some people just thought the joke was great.
Or at least a great way to piss off Trump.
Other people said it was a free speech issue and Colbert had a right to make the joke.
Other people thought the #FireColbert movement was insincere.
Some people just DGAF and thought Trump deserved it.
