People Are Saying Stephen Colbert Should Be Fired After He Made A Gay Joke About Trump And Putin

“The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster,” Colbert said in his opening monologue.

The Late Show host was responding to Trump's interview with John Dickerson who hosts Face the Nation — which also airs on CBS. Trump said during the interview that he liked to called the show "Deface the Nation."

Colbert said Dickerson has "has way too much dignity to trade insults with a president of the United States," before adding that he did not. Colbert then went through a list of pun-y jokes that was capped-off with the line about Trump and Putin having oral sex.