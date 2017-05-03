Sections

People Are Pissed That Stephen Colbert Made A Gay Joke About Trump And Putin

“The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster,” the host said on Monday night's Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Posted on
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Late Show host Stephen Colbert dragged President Donald Trump on Monday with a gay joke about him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

“The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster,” Colbert said in his opening monologue.

The Late Show host was responding to Trump's interview with John Dickerson who hosts Face the Nation — which also airs on CBS. Trump said during the interview that he liked to called the show "Deface the Nation."

Colbert said Dickerson has "has way too much dignity to trade insults with a president of the United States," before adding that he did not. Colbert then went through a list of pun-y jokes that was capped-off with the line about Trump and Putin having oral sex.

The comment was met with laughter from the audience during the taping of the show, but people on both sides of the political spectrum quickly took to the internet to say the joke went too far.

Waaaaaaay over the line. Needs to issue a formal apology & go on several weeks of UNPAID leave. Else, #FireColbert. https://t.co/CcD09EHtvn
skjult @skjultster

Waaaaaaay over the line. Needs to issue a formal apology & go on several weeks of UNPAID leave. Else, #FireColbert. https://t.co/CcD09EHtvn

Reply Retweet Favorite

People called it anti-gay.

Colbert's homophobic rant was disgusting and we won't tolerate this anti-LGBTQ behavior. #FireColbert
Scott Presler @ScottPresler

Colbert's homophobic rant was disgusting and we won't tolerate this anti-LGBTQ behavior. #FireColbert

Reply Retweet Favorite
Really sick of the
Vulgar Gentleman 🌹 @jndevereux

Really sick of the "Trump and Putin are gay" "jokes". Their hetero machismo is what is ridiculous and mockable, and… https://t.co/4mhu6vAjdH

Reply Retweet Favorite
Yes, Trump and Putin have homophobic policies. But humor that rests on calling someone gay is homophobia, too,… https://t.co/w7SQ52gvx8
Summertime Dadness @ChrisDStedman

Yes, Trump and Putin have homophobic policies. But humor that rests on calling someone gay is homophobia, too,… https://t.co/w7SQ52gvx8

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people referred to the line as hate speech.

@ggreenwald @BoomerNiner Colbert explicitly mocks gay intimacy with the cover of mocking Trump. This is hate speech… https://t.co/rHzgcId2wC
Yusuf Naqvi @yusuf_naqvi1

@ggreenwald @BoomerNiner Colbert explicitly mocks gay intimacy with the cover of mocking Trump. This is hate speech… https://t.co/rHzgcId2wC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some thought it was just disgusting.

Unfunny show has now become a disgusting show. Turning off CBS. #FireColbert
Daniel Doran @danielktdoran

Unfunny show has now become a disgusting show. Turning off CBS. #FireColbert

Reply Retweet Favorite

People called for Colbert's Late Show to be boycotted.

“In fact Trump, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Putin’s cock holster” Stephen Colbert needs to be boycotted off the air.
MAGA-funkytown @hotfunkytown

“In fact Trump, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Putin’s cock holster” Stephen Colbert needs to be boycotted off the air.

Reply Retweet Favorite

By Tuesday, the hashtag #FireColbert had started to trend worldwide.

I'm an advocate of free speech but Colbert crossed the line. Time to go after his sponsors. #FireColbert
Mark Noel @lothar99

I'm an advocate of free speech but Colbert crossed the line. Time to go after his sponsors. #FireColbert

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some said the joke was beneath CBS.

I worked at CBS for 14 years. This is definitely not in keeping with their standards or image. https://t.co/5aOEqx7Vx9
John Roberts @johnrobertsFox

I worked at CBS for 14 years. This is definitely not in keeping with their standards or image. https://t.co/5aOEqx7Vx9

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people said there was a double standard.

@colbertlateshow @StephenAtHome No, calling trump a
Will Cross @Harrier21212

@colbertlateshow @StephenAtHome No, calling trump a "cock holster for putin" is disgusting. So Gay jokes are OK if… https://t.co/tbpPLkQGyn

Reply Retweet Favorite
#firecolbert. If this had been said by someone at fox news leftists would have screamed for dismissal. Once again we see hypocrisy of left
Brad Pick @bradleypick

#firecolbert. If this had been said by someone at fox news leftists would have screamed for dismissal. Once again we see hypocrisy of left

Reply Retweet Favorite

People pointed out there were better ways to insult Trump without making stuff up.

You can't #firecolbert for making a BJ joke about a man who bragged about molesting women. I mean, you could, but you'd look pretty dumb.
Thomas Newby @greenzoothomas

You can't #firecolbert for making a BJ joke about a man who bragged about molesting women. I mean, you could, but you'd look pretty dumb.

Reply Retweet Favorite
can we please stop with the Putin Trump being gay thing, if that's your go to worst thing you can say about them then you've no imagination
matthew mulligan @_mattuna

can we please stop with the Putin Trump being gay thing, if that's your go to worst thing you can say about them then you've no imagination

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person compared the segment to Jimmy Kimmel's moving opening monologue on Monday where he revealed his son's heart surgery while also slamming Trump's attempts to cut health funding. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC at the same time as Colbert's show.

Colbert calling Trump's mouth a
Aaron Blake @AaronBlake

Colbert calling Trump's mouth a "cock holster" for Putin vs. this... https://t.co/yHAQxkUEiu

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some people just thought the joke was great.

To Trump: 'Sir, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's cock Holster', makes me love Stephen Colbert even more.
Dana Goldberg @DGComedy

To Trump: 'Sir, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's cock Holster', makes me love Stephen Colbert even more.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or at least a great way to piss off Trump.

@ggreenwald Whole segment was aimed directly at Trump to piss him off. A gay, Putin joke has a Trump piss off facto… https://t.co/titEbs27lX
Simeon Benit @simeonbenit

@ggreenwald Whole segment was aimed directly at Trump to piss him off. A gay, Putin joke has a Trump piss off facto… https://t.co/titEbs27lX

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people said it was a free speech issue and Colbert had a right to make the joke.

Conservatives last week: Ann Coulter has a right to freely spew her hate speech. Conservatives today: We don't like this joke #FireColbert.
Simar @sahluwal

Conservatives last week: Ann Coulter has a right to freely spew her hate speech. Conservatives today: We don't like this joke #FireColbert.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people thought the #FireColbert movement was insincere.

GOP pretends to be offended by gay joke when they voted for a VP who wants to electrocute gays until they say they're straight #FireColbert
Kaivan Shroff @KaivanShroff

GOP pretends to be offended by gay joke when they voted for a VP who wants to electrocute gays until they say they're straight #FireColbert

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people just DGAF and thought Trump deserved it.

The #FireColbert tag is hilarious. The idiots feigning outrage are defending a pig who's said worse.
Sin's Beggar @SinsBeggar

The #FireColbert tag is hilarious. The idiots feigning outrage are defending a pig who's said worse.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The dumbest hashtag in months is #FireColbert. RWNJs are whining comparing sexual harassment (O'Reilly) & a joke (Colbert).
Gene @my2bucks

The dumbest hashtag in months is #FireColbert. RWNJs are whining comparing sexual harassment (O'Reilly) & a joke (Colbert).

Reply Retweet Favorite
When a normal human being sees that #FireColbert is trending.
Diane N. Sevenay @Diane_7A

When a normal human being sees that #FireColbert is trending.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Instead of #firecolbert let's get #firetrump going. His speech is far more dangerous than a few jokes. #firetrump… https://t.co/3Ik2CKe0Jn
Red T Raccoon @RedTRaccoon

Instead of #firecolbert let's get #firetrump going. His speech is far more dangerous than a few jokes. #firetrump… https://t.co/3Ik2CKe0Jn

Reply Retweet Favorite

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

