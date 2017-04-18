Family Of Facebook Shooting Victim Says They Forgive Killer, And Urges Him To Surrender

Family members of a man killed in a random shooting broadcast on Facebook Sunday are calling on the shooter to turn himself into police, as the nationwide manhunt for the suspect stretches into its third day.

In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon Monday night, four relatives of the victim, Robert Godwin Sr., said they don't want the suspect, Steve Stephens, to die, but to surrender. They also said that they forgive him.

"No, I don't want that man to die," Godwin's son, Robby Miller, said of his father's killer. "All I want to see is him brought to justice. I want my family to have closure."

"It's a hole in my heart right now, but one thing I want to say is that I forgive him."

On Sunday, Stephens uploaded a video to Facebook of him apparently shooting the 74-year-old Godwin, in what police said appears to be a random killing. Stephens has been missing since the shooting, despite a multi-state search by national, state, and local law enforcement.