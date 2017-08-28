Fake News And Scams Are Going Around About The Deadly Storm In Texas

On Saturday, a massive hurricane slammed into Texas, causing at least two deaths, evacuations, and a lot of confusion. Here's a lot of the misinformation going around.
1. Harvey victims are being targeted by an insurance scam
A search on Facebook shows many people are sharing the insurance number.
Authorities have urged people who need assistance to call 911, and to stay on the line if they're put on hold. The Coast Guard has also set up an emergency line to help Houston.
2. Houston officials sent a tweet debunking rumors about drinking water being turned off
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also sent a tweet to shutdown this rumor
3. Corpus Christi officials sent a tweet dispelling a rumor that the city would be turning off utilities in anticipation of Harvey
4. Corpus Christi officials had to put a stop to a second rumor on Saturday that they were preventing people from returning
A Facebook search shows many people have been copying-and-pasting this fake statement
This post will be updated as we see more scams and fake news being shared.
