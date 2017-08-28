 go to content
Fake News And Scams Are Going Around About The Deadly Storm In Texas

Insurance scams, rumors of water shutoffs, and fake restrictions on when people can return are all bouncing around the internet.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
On Saturday, a massive hurricane slammed into Texas, causing at least two deaths, evacuations, and a lot of confusion. Here's a lot of the misinformation going around.

1. Harvey victims are being targeted by an insurance scam

People on Twitter and Facebook are sharing a phone number and saying it can be used by Texas residents who are facing an emergency, but the 1-800 number is actually for an insurance company. The phone number being shared above goes to Foremost Insurance Group's claim service for all products except auto insurance. It's not clear how the number started being shared. Other numbers listed are correct, but should be only used by people with life-threatening injuries.
People on Twitter and Facebook are sharing a phone number and saying it can be used by Texas residents who are facing an emergency, but the 1-800 number is actually for an insurance company.

The phone number being shared above goes to Foremost Insurance Group's claim service for all products except auto insurance. It's not clear how the number started being shared.

Other numbers listed are correct, but should be only used by people with life-threatening injuries.

A search on Facebook shows many people are sharing the insurance number.

Authorities have urged people who need assistance to call 911, and to stay on the line if they're put on hold. The Coast Guard has also set up an emergency line to help Houston.

Please use 911 for life-threatening emergencies, and 311 or the HPD non-emergency number 713-884-3131 as appropriat… https://t.co/PwLGIPN7AZ
Houston Police @houstonpolice

Please use 911 for life-threatening emergencies, and 311 or the HPD non-emergency number 713-884-3131 as appropriat… https://t.co/PwLGIPN7AZ

2. Houston officials sent a tweet debunking rumors about drinking water being turned off

RUMOR: @HoustonPWE is NOT Shutting off water. Water is currently safe to drink and meeting 100% of the need. #harvey #houstonflood
Houston OEM @HoustonOEM

RUMOR: @HoustonPWE is NOT Shutting off water. Water is currently safe to drink and meeting 100% of the need. #harvey #houstonflood

The Houston Office of Emergency Management debunked a rumor that the Houston Public Works was going to shut off water and said water is safe to drink.

It's possible that clean water could get contaminated from flooding, and of course, people should be cautious about consuming water, but the water has not been shut off.

In the months after Hurricane Katrina people did report getting water-borne illness, but many cases were from infected injuries — not from drinking water, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also sent a tweet to shutdown this rumor

Water quality is fine. Water is safe and we are meeting all demands. Most plants are operating at 100%. st
Sylvester Turner @SylvesterTurner

Water quality is fine. Water is safe and we are meeting all demands. Most plants are operating at 100%. st

3. Corpus Christi officials sent a tweet dispelling a rumor that the city would be turning off utilities in anticipation of Harvey

Rumor control: the City of Corpus Christi will NOT be turning off utilities in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey.
CityOfCorpusChristi @cityofcc

Rumor control: the City of Corpus Christi will NOT be turning off utilities in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey.

The city of Corpus Christi, which Harvey hit hard on Friday night, on Thursday had to debunk a similar rumor as Houston did about its water utility. Corpus Christi officials said that they would not be turning off utilities in anticipation of the hurricane.

The hurricane did damage power lines and city officials urged residents to boil water for drinking and bathing and to avoid flushing toilets, but that advisory was lifted on Sunday for all residents except those on Padre Island.

BREAKING: The water boil advisory has been LIFTED for the City EXCEPT for customers on Padre Island.
CityOfCorpusChristi @cityofcc

BREAKING: The water boil advisory has been LIFTED for the City EXCEPT for customers on Padre Island.

City crews continue to work on water system so the boil water advisory can be lifted as soon as possible for Padre Island residents.
CityOfCorpusChristi @cityofcc

City crews continue to work on water system so the boil water advisory can be lifted as soon as possible for Padre Island residents.

4. Corpus Christi officials had to put a stop to a second rumor on Saturday that they were preventing people from returning

Rumor Control: Seen this post? It is FALSE. No restrictions on re-entry to the City. Official notices will always c… https://t.co/hDijI2LG1w
CityOfCorpusChristi @cityofcc

Rumor Control: Seen this post? It is FALSE. No restrictions on re-entry to the City. Official notices will always c… https://t.co/hDijI2LG1w

Officials from Corpus Christi, which has a population of 325,000, sent another tweet Saturday, saying it was false that there were restrictions on returning to the city.

A note that appeared to becoming from a city official named Lisa Oliver — who is the Superintendent for the Senior Community Services at City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department, according to her Linkedin page — but did not actually come from a Corpus Christi official, is being shared online and claims that people must bring proof of residency to enter the city.

A Facebook search shows many people have been copying-and-pasting this fake statement

Via Facebook

This post will be updated as we see more scams and fake news being shared.

