A Toe Was Stolen From A Canadian Bar That Used The Amputated Limb In Its Signature Drink And People Are Like WTF

This story starts with an amputated toe that was stolen from a bar in northern Canada.
The mummified toe is important because it's the key ingredient in the bar's signature drink, the "Sourtoe Cocktail." The drink involves taking a shot of whiskey with the toe submerged in it until the toe touches the lips of the drinker.
The bar's slogan is actually this: "You can drink it fast, you drink it slow, but your lips must touch the toe!"
Well, on Saturday night, the toe was stolen, according to the bar's "Toe Captain," Terry Lee.
"We are furious," he said in a statement sent to Global News. "Toes are very hard to come by."
“This guy asked to do the Toe after the 9 to 11 p.m. toe time hours and one of the new staff served it to him to be nice – and this is how he pays her back. What a low life," Lee said.
According to Lee, the man who took the toe was from Quebec, had a French accent, and had earlier bragged about his plans to steal the mummified appendage. The thief also reportedly left behind a certificate earned for drinking the cocktail, which features his name.
The bar intends to find and charge the thief "unless the Toe is returned safe," Lee's statement said.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Dawson City are investigating the theft, according to Global News.
BuzzFeed News has a lot of questions and reached out to the RCMP and Downtown Hotel, but did not immediately receive a response.
A reward is also being offered for anyone who has information regarding the missing toe.
It's not the first time the bar has lost a toe. At least eight toes have reportedly gone missing over the years, due to theft and also because some people apparently end up swallowing them.
The hotel lost the OG toe in 1980, after a miner, trying to go for the Sourtoe record, fell backwards in his chair and accidentally swallowed it.
Apparently since then, some people have deliberately tried to swallow the toes. The bar now charges a $2,500 fine for eating or swallowing the toe.
The bar does keep a backup supply of toes, which people have donated after amputations, frostbite, and at least one lawnmower accident, according to a report in the Toronto Star.
The whole incident has left some of us very confused.
Some people wondered how a petrified toe cocktail could be legal.
Still, most people were just like WTF. NO.
This literally makes no sense.
Others demanded justice.
"Honestly. Who steals a toe."
In the meantime, the tradition lives on.
