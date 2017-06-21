A Toe Was Stolen From A Canadian Bar That Used The Amputated Limb In Its Signature Drink And People Are Like WTF

The bar, called the Sourdough Saloon, is located in a hotel in Dawson City, a Yukon town of less than 2,000 people best known for being a base during the 19th-century Klondike Gold Rush.

This story starts with an amputated toe that was stolen from a bar in northern Canada.

The roots of the tradition date back to the 1920s, when a rumrunner lost a toe to frostbite on his way to the Alaskan border and preserved it in a jar of alcohol. Capt. Dick Stevenson found the preserved toe in the 1970s and, naturally, took it to the Downtown Hotel to dare people into drinking shots with it. Those who partake in the drink become members of the Sourtoe Cocktail Club.

The mummified toe is important because it's the key ingredient in the bar's signature drink, the "Sourtoe Cocktail." The drink involves taking a shot of whiskey with the toe submerged in it until the toe touches the lips of the drinker.

The bar's slogan is actually this: "You can drink it fast, you drink it slow, but your lips must touch the toe!"

Well, on Saturday night, the toe was stolen, according to the bar's "Toe Captain," Terry Lee.

"We are furious," he said in a statement sent to Global News. "Toes are very hard to come by."

“This guy asked to do the Toe after the 9 to 11 p.m. toe time hours and one of the new staff served it to him to be nice – and this is how he pays her back. What a low life," Lee said.

According to Lee, the man who took the toe was from Quebec, had a French accent, and had earlier bragged about his plans to steal the mummified appendage. The thief also reportedly left behind a certificate earned for drinking the cocktail, which features his name.

The bar intends to find and charge the thief "unless the Toe is returned safe," Lee's statement said.