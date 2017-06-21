Sections

A Toe Was Stolen From A Canadian Bar That Used The Amputated Limb In Its Signature Drink And People Are Like WTF

"Toes are very hard to come by."

Posted on
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This story starts with an amputated toe that was stolen from a bar in northern Canada.

The bar, called the Sourdough Saloon, is located in a hotel in Dawson City, a Yukon town of less than 2,000 people best known for being a base during the 19th-century Klondike Gold Rush.
Downtown Hotel/Facebook

The mummified toe is important because it's the key ingredient in the bar's signature drink, the "Sourtoe Cocktail." The drink involves taking a shot of whiskey with the toe submerged in it until the toe touches the lips of the drinker.

The roots of the tradition date back to the 1920s, when a rumrunner lost a toe to frostbite on his way to the Alaskan border and preserved it in a jar of alcohol. Capt. Dick Stevenson found the preserved toe in the 1970s and, naturally, took it to the Downtown Hotel to dare people into drinking shots with it. Those who partake in the drink become members of the Sourtoe Cocktail Club.
Downtown Hotel/Facebook / Via Facebook: DowntownHotelDawsonCity

The bar's slogan is actually this: "You can drink it fast, you drink it slow, but your lips must touch the toe!"

Well, on Saturday night, the toe was stolen, according to the bar's "Toe Captain," Terry Lee.

"We are furious," he said in a statement sent to Global News. "Toes are very hard to come by."

“This guy asked to do the Toe after the 9 to 11 p.m. toe time hours and one of the new staff served it to him to be nice – and this is how he pays her back. What a low life," Lee said.

According to Lee, the man who took the toe was from Quebec, had a French accent, and had earlier bragged about his plans to steal the mummified appendage. The thief also reportedly left behind a certificate earned for drinking the cocktail, which features his name.

The bar intends to find and charge the thief "unless the Toe is returned safe," Lee's statement said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Dawson City are investigating the theft, according to Global News.

BuzzFeed News has a lot of questions and reached out to the RCMP and Downtown Hotel, but did not immediately receive a response.

A reward is also being offered for anyone who has information regarding the missing toe.

"Stunts like this adversely affect the whole community, not just the Downtown Hotel. We fortunately have a couple of back up toes, but we really need this one back," Lee said in the statement.
Downtown Hotel Flier / Via Facebook: DowntownHotelDawsonCity

It's not the first time the bar has lost a toe. At least eight toes have reportedly gone missing over the years, due to theft and also because some people apparently end up swallowing them.

The hotel lost the OG toe in 1980, after a miner, trying to go for the Sourtoe record, fell backwards in his chair and accidentally swallowed it.

Apparently since then, some people have deliberately tried to swallow the toes. The bar now charges a $2,500 fine for eating or swallowing the toe.

The bar does keep a backup supply of toes, which people have donated after amputations, frostbite, and at least one lawnmower accident, according to a report in the Toronto Star.

The toe stolen on Saturday was new and had been donated by a man who had to have it surgically removed, Downtown Hotel's manager, Geri Coulbourne, told CBC News."This was our new toe, and it was a really good one. We just started using it this weekend," she said.
Downtown Hotel / Via downtownhotel.ca

The whole incident has left some of us very confused.

The type of story that leaves me with more questions than answers with every passing graf https://t.co/M2HMJPRmDh
Brandon Wall @Walldo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people wondered how a petrified toe cocktail could be legal.

A drink with a severed toe in it? So foul. How can sharing human remains as a beverage ingredient even be legal? https://t.co/qaZMm8MEL3
Karen McCluskey @ikarenmccluskey

Reply Retweet Favorite
How the fuck is this drink even legal? https://t.co/pWRpBbR2zd Aren't there... I dunno, like licensing laws for handling corpse chunks?
Greg Stolze @GregStolze

Reply Retweet Favorite

Apparently, Yukon health officials are okay with the Sourtoe Cocktail.

"There is no issue with the toe," Patricia Living, communications director for Yukon Health and Social Services, told the Wall Street Journal in 2012. "The risk of freezing on the way to the bar or being attacked by a pack of wolves would be higher."

Still, most people were just like WTF. NO.

WTF of the Day - Severed human cocktail toe stolen from Yukon hotel pub https://t.co/RULwypYnsf
Goddess Jessica @JessurGoddess

Reply Retweet Favorite

This literally makes no sense.

Man steals mummified toe from Dawson City hotel's infamous Sourtoe Cocktail. Customers now furious they have to drink toe-free cocktails.
22Minutes @22_Minutes

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others demanded justice.

Canada must not rest until we free this praticular amputated toe from the hands of a no good thief. https://t.co/dOAA0vyQkz
Mack Lamoureux @MackLamoureux

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Honestly. Who steals a toe."

Attention tourists to Dawson City: QUIT F*CKING WITH THE GODDAMN TOES. Honestly. Who steals a toe. https://t.co/i7rLk1cxsl
Jeff Sloychuk @albertajeff

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the meantime, the tradition lives on.

Downtown Hotel/Facebook / Via Facebook: DowntownHotelDawsonCity

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

