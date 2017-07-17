Sections

Conservative Commentator Ann Coulter Went On A 24-Hour Rant Against Delta. Then The Airline Responded With The Most Amazing Clapback.

"Your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary."

Originally posted on
Updated on
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Delta hit back at the conservative political commentator, Ann Coulter Sunday, after she went on a more than 24-hour long Twitter rant against the airline.

Via Twitter: @Delta

Delta's response on Sunday came after Coulter had gone on a very long Twitter tirade against the airline for allegedly moving her from her preferred seat without an explanation. During the tirade, she called the customer who was allegedly given her seat a "dachshund-legged woman."

In another tweet, the airline also apologized for moving Coulter from her preferred seat and said they would refund the $30 she paid for the seat.

Delta spokesman Anthony Black told BuzzFeed News that Coulter was moved to a new seat in the same row, so it shouldn't have impacted her leg room. They also said that at the time, Coulter did not ask about the movement or complain.

"At the time, she didn't specifically call it out, she didn't complain about it, she didn't say anything about it," Black told BuzzFeed News. "She didn't say anything the entire flight — not to anyone."

Delta's website says that "seats may be reassigned to passengers with certain categories of disability," but Black told BuzzFeed News that Coulter's seat change was accidental.

"It was inadvertent," Black said, elaborating that the change occurred because a gate agent was trying to seat people together.

Black said that they hit back at Coulter in their tweet only after they had responded to her on Twitter, through direct message and called her.

He said that Delta decided to send the tweet after they felt her insults had escalated and were targeting their crew and customers.

"If you look at her tweets, they go from something very specific to something very general," Black said. "Today's tweets have been...attacking our people and our employees...she's basically attacking 80,000 people today versus complaining about a situation that was specific to her."

Delta decided to respond to Coulter because they wanted to stick up for both their employees as well as their customers.

"Our response...was to have the backs of our employees as well as to support our customers," Black said.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Coulter for more information, but did not immediately receive a response.

Coulter's saga started on Saturday after she was moved from her pre-booked seat and moved to a “less desirable” seat. She called Delta "the worst airline in America" as she began her Twitter tirade.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

She was very upset that Delta's crew gave her seat away.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

Coulter tweeted pictures of the flight attendant who allegedly asked her to switch seats without a reason.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

Coulter tweeted questions at the airlines.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

And accused them of not having working inflight wifi in order to limit passengers from tweeting about their treatment.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

She said Delta sucks.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

And she kept going for awhile...

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

Coulter continued to demand to know why she was moved and to be compensated for inconvenience.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

She accused the person who was given her seat of not being eligible for the switch.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

After pausing, possibly to sleep, Coulter started tweeting again about "suck-ass" Delta.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

She came up with a new motto for the airline.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

She fantasized about how they hire their staff.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

At this point, she took a break from tweeting at Delta to retweet some of her supporters, who were saying things like: "I have never felt more solidarity with @AnnCoulter than I do right now."

Here, Coulter called the passenger who took her seat a "dachshund-legged woman."

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

Over the next few hours, she kept tweeting current events along with jabs at Delta.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter
Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

Coulter then compared her experience to Stanley Milgram's infamous experiment at Yale University in the 1960s.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

Coulter appears to be confusing Milgrim's experiment with the more widely known Stanford Prison Experiment, which was based in part of Milgrim's work.

She also started to correct people, explaining she wasn't kicked off the plane, but just kicked out of her pre-booked seat.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

It was at this point that Delta tweeted they would refund her seat...

Via Twitter: @Delta

And sent this timeless tweet.

Via Twitter: @Delta

Coulter was definitely not happy with their response and started addressing the CEO of Delta, Ed Bastian.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

Coulter continued to demand an explanation, despite Delta's repeated attempts to contact Coulter and their clapback.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

Coulter pointed out it had been 28 hours since her initial tweet.

Via Twitter: @AnnCoulter

After Delta replied to Coulter, the internet had a melt down.

Via Twitter: @PopChassid

"Happy to fly Delta tomorrow!" replied Bachelor producer Elan Gale.

Via Twitter: @theyearofelan

Musician Best Coast thought it was hilarious Coulter didn't fly first class.

Via Twitter: @BestCoast

Generally people just loved the whole exchange.

Via Twitter: @IAMDWRECK

Delta seemed to have some won a few fans along the way.

Via Twitter: @Sarahisworried

People couldn't believe the whole thing was about $30.

Via Twitter: @realParker9

Still, Coulter had her own supporters too.

Via Twitter: @WeSupport45

Delta issued the following statement Sunday night in response to Coulter’s insults:

"We are sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for. More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media. Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable.

Each of our employees is charged with treating each other as well as our customers with dignity and respect. And we hold each other accountable when that does not happen.

Delta expects mutual civility throughout the entire travel experience.

We will refund Ms. Coulter's $30 for the preferred seat on the exit row that she purchased."

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

