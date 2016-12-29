Conor Kennedy, Taylor Swift’s Ex, Arrested For Aspen Bar Fight

Via Aspen Police ID: 10245849

Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert Kennedy Jr. and ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift, was arrested early Thursday for allegedly getting into a bar fight in Aspen with someone he reportedly said called his friend an anti-gay slur.



The 22-year-old was with another man “rolling around on the ground” outside Bootsy Bellows nightclub and then fought with an officer before he was arrested, police told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

Kennedy was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail. He has a summons to appear in court on Feb. 22, police said. He was released without bond.



The arrest occurred after police were called to the bar to deal with a person who wouldn’t leave, but when they arrived around 1:40 a.m., a fight broke out.

Police said Kennedy was seen punching the other man about four or five times in the head. Officer Andrew Atkinson attempted to break up the fight, but instead fell into a snowbank with Kennedy, who continued to struggle.

The officer was finally able to restrain him with the help of a bystander.

Kennedy apologized to the police officer when he was arrested and said the fight started because the other person had called Kennedy’s friend “the f-word,” the Aspen Times reported. It was not entirely clear what “f-word” he meant, but it was believed to be an anti-gay slur.



Conor Kennedy arrested on Feb. 13, 2013.

Kennedy was also arrested in 2013 during a protest outside the White House against the Keystone XL pipeline.



He is known for a summer relationship in 2012 with Taylor Swift when he was 18.



Kennedy is the oldest son of Robert Kennedy Jr., who is the second son of Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968, like his brother, former President John F. Kennedy, in 1963. His mother, Mary Richardson, killed herself in May 2012.