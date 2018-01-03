 back to top
Beyoncé Is Going To Headline Coachella After Dropping Out Last Year When She Was Pregnant With Twins

Bow down.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2018 lineup Tuesday, and it includes headliners Beyoncé, the Weeknd, and Eminem.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Queen B was expected to grace Coachella's stage in Indio, California, in 2018, after she dropped out last year on advice from her doctor when she was pregnant with twins.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images
Lady Gaga then replaced Beyoncé as the headliner.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Beyoncé did appear at Coachella in 2014 for a surprise appearance with her sister Solange.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

And in 2010, Bey also made a cameo when Jay-Z headlined, singing "Young Forever" on stage with her husband.

Solange (left) and Beyoncé (center) watch Jay-Z's set with California's then–first lady Maria Shriver (right).
Chris Pizzello / AP

Even though it was already widely expected that Bey would reappear at Coachella, fans still freaked out because this is American royalty after all.

Hive: Been knew that Beyoncé will be headlining Coachella since Last year! Coachella: Announces 2018 Headliners… https://t.co/nhkZKgDEXM
💎 @KnowlesCarta

People were praying for tickets.

Praying to my lord and savior beyonce that I will be able to afford coachella
Tyrell Martinson @tyrellmartinson

(General admission passes cost $429, while other ticket types cost even more. Tickets go on sale Friday.)

Check out the full lineup here:

Coachella / Via Twitter: @coachella

