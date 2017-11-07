The LAPD Is Investigating Rape Allegations Against Ed Westwick

Share On more Share On more

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into actor Kristina Cohen's claim that she was raped by Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in 2014.

Cohen filed a police report for the alleged assault Tuesday afternoon at the LAPD's Hollywood station. "The suspect named is Ed Westwick," a police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "There is an active investigation underway."

The Los Angeles-based actor originally made the allegation in a Facebook post on Monday.

"He held me down and raped me," Cohen said of the alleged incident that occurred three years ago while a guest at Westwick's apartment.

Westwick denied the allegations, tweeting earlier on Tuesday, "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."

Cohen, 27, has appeared in more than a dozen movies and TV episodes, playing minor roles dating back to 2009, according to IMDb. She is the first person to publicly accuse Westwick of sexual assault or harassment.

Westwick, a 30-year-old British actor, is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl and is currently starring in the BBC Two television series White Gold.

Cohen's sister, Katalina, told BuzzFeed News that her sister informed her of the sexual assault three years ago, "only a few days after the incident occurred."

"She described the same story as her Facebook post," Katalina said.

Representatives for Cohen and Westwick did not respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment.