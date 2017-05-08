A Veteran Charged With Shooting Her Service Dog Has Been Found Dead

Share On more Share On more

North Carolina police are investigating the possible suicide of an Army veteran who had been charged with fatally shooting her service animal.

Marinna Rollins, 23, was found dead this morning in her apartment in North Carolina, Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce told BuzzFeed News. Her death is being investigated as a suicide.

Rollins and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Jerren Heng, were charged last month with animal cruelty after investigators said they tied their pit bull to a tree and shot it multiple times. The incident was recorded in a video, which the couple uploaded to Facebook.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a previous statement that the pit bull, named Cumboui, was a service dog for Rollins who was being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.