A Tulsa Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Man Was Found Not Guilty

After deliberating for more than nine hours, a jury found Tulsa Police Department Officer Betty Shelby not guilty of manslaughter.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Officer Betty Shelby of the City of Tulsa Police Department
After more than nine hours of deliberation, a jury found a Tulsa police officer charged in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man not guilty Wednesday.

Officer Betty Shelby, a white woman, was charged with manslaughter in September 2016 for fatally shooting an unarmed black man, Terence Crutcher, after his car stalled. The shooting was captured on dashcam footage and in an aerial video.

A still image captured from a helicopter video shows Terence Crutcher with his hands in the air, followed by a police officer with a drawn weapon.
According to an affidavit, Crutcher did not respond to a question from Shelby, and instead walked towards his car with his hands in the air. Shelby followed him with her gun drawn, while another officer arrived and told her he had his taser ready. As Crutcher reached into his car through the driver-side window, the other officer deployed his taser. Shelby then fired her gun.

Shelby arrives for her arraignment.
Prosecutors argued that Shelby overreacted, given that Crutcher had his arms up and was not combative.

Shelby testified in district court that she shot the 40-year-old out of fear because he failed to obey her commands and she believed he was reaching into his car for a gun, the Associated Press reported.

Shelby testified that she also suspected Crutcher was under the influence of PCP, or phencyclidine, a powerful hallucinogenic that often makes people act in unpredictable ways. An autopsy showed PCP was in Crutcher's system and police said they found evidence of it in his vehicle, according to the AP.

Crutcher's family has said that police have attempted to "demonize" Crutcher for having drugs and distract from the fact that he did not have a gun at the time of the encounter.

Tiffany Crutcher, Terence's twin sister, called the verdict “a tough pill to swallow,” according to KFOR. “Now we have to go home and hug on his kids,” she added.

Tulsa District Attorney Stephen Kunzweiler focused on the fact that the "case had to be tried by a jury" in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News. "It was, is and will continue to be a difficult issue to discuss for my community."

"There can be no doubt that the decision rendered by this jury was only after a long and deliberative process," the statement continued.

The shooting was one of a series of recent incidents involving white police officers killing unarmed black men that have prompted calls for police reform and garnered attention from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters march towards Tulsa City Hall during a protest honoring Terence Crutcher.
Nick Oxford / Reuters

Protesters march towards Tulsa City Hall during a protest honoring Terence Crutcher.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a reporter and night editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Hawaii.

Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

