A Man Is Dead After Setting Himself On Fire While Streaming To Facebook Live

“It was the most horrific thing I've seen,” witness Kim Koehler told WMCA. She said she was inside Murphy's Bar, in midtown Memphis, and had just finished playing a gig with her boyfriend, Jim Duckworth, when she saw McLemore run into the bar on fire.

Police are treating McLemore's death as a suicide, according to WMCA . The Memphis Police Department did not respond to requests for additional comment from BuzzFeed News.

The video has since been taken off Facebook, and it was not immediately clear how long it had been online, or how many times it was viewed. Facebook did not respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.

The shocking video shows the man, identified by police as Jared McLemore, 33, dousing himself in kerosene and then bursting into flames. He then runs off screen. The Memphis Police Department said McLemore was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, according to WMCA.

A Memphis man died after setting himself on fire while live streaming on Facebook and then running into a crowded bar late Saturday.

Duckworth told WMCA that he too saw McLemore run into the crowded bar, and that he was "totally on fire, head to foot."



Police said a second man was taken to the hospital with injuries inflicted when he tried to kick a lighter away from McLemore. He is expected to recover, WREG reported.



According to Koehler, McLemore's ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Moore, had been working at Murphy's as a sound engineer Saturday night.

Alyssa's older sister, Sara Moore, told BuzzFeed News that her sister does not wish to comment, but that she thankful for all of the support.

"Alyssa is thinking of everyone who had to witness this, both in person and on Facebook Live," Sara Moore said in a statement shared with BuzzFeed News. "Those who were at Murphy’s that night to enjoy the music witnessed Jared targeting Alyssa in her workplace, terrorizing her, and also terrorizing as many others as he could in the process. Alyssa knows many have been affected by this event, for many reasons, and hopes that when she's ready, she'll be able to give back the same love and support she's received from so many of you."

The statement also said that Alyssa Moore had an active restraining order against McLemore.

"Jared's family is also in Alyssa's heart," the statement continued. "We want to make clear that this happened because of a perfect storm of domestic abuse, the stigma around it, and the visceral reality of mental illness."



In a message posted to the bar's Facebook page, Murphy's wrote that the bar's "crew is safe."

"Our family here at Murphy's would like to thank all of you for your kind words and thoughts at this time," the post read. "We will let you know more details as permitted."

A GoFundMe page was started Sunday to help raise funds for Alyssa Moore. By Sunday night, the campaign had already far surpassed its initial goal of $6,300, and nearing $25,000 in donations.



"The initial goal was to raise money to help pay for Alyssa’s bills, therapy, the equipment she lost, and the time away from the public eye she needs to recover from this horrifying incident," Sara Moore said in the statement. "But because of your overwhelming support, part of this money will be used to help the community heal from this."

The violent incident is the latest in a string of gruesome acts broadcast over Facebook's live video platform. In the last month alone, a Thai man broadcast himself killing his baby daughter, an Alabama man livestreamed his suicide, and a man in Cleveland uploaded video of himself murdering a stranger.



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced earlier this month that the company would hire 3,000 people in an effort to more quickly respond to and remove violent media.

