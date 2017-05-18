Sections

World

Is This A Picture Of A River Or A Wall?

BACK AT IT AGAIN.

Posted on
Maximilian Zender
Maximilian Zender
BuzzFeed-Redaktion, Deutschland
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday, German App Jodel uploaded this picture to their Facebook, and asked, "Is that a wall or a river?"

Facebook: jodelapp

People got super mad super quickly. No one could really agree on whether it was a wall or a river.

'A wall. You can see it at the top of the plants on the slopes.'
Facebook: jodelapp

"A wall. You can see it at the top of the plants on the slopes."

'I believe this is a rive.r'
Facebook: jodelapp

"I believe this is a rive.r"

'A wall.'
Facebook: jodelapp

"A wall."

'River due to the plants'
Facebook: jodelapp

"River due to the plants"

  1. So, OK... deep breathe, what do you think? Is that a wall or a river in the background?

    Facebook: jodelapp
    That's clearly a wall.
    Duh, it's a river.

This post was translated from German.

Maximilian Zender ist Redakteur bei BuzzFeed und lebt in Berlin.

Contact Maximilian Zender at maximilian.zender@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

