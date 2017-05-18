Is This A Picture Of A River Or A Wall?

On Thursday, German App Jodel uploaded this picture to their Facebook, and asked, "Is that a wall or a river?"
People got super mad super quickly. No one could really agree on whether it was a wall or a river.
-
So, OK... deep breathe, what do you think? Is that a wall or a river in the background?That's clearly a wall.Duh, it's a river.
This post was translated from German.
