After Six Years, Big Banks Have Their Answer To Venmo

America's big banks are finally taking on Venmo.

A long-promised system for instant money transfers is launching this month, promising a quick, easy way to send money between tens of millions of customers at many of the biggest US banks.

The service will allow transfers "from one bank account to another in minutes, using only a recipient’s email address or mobile number," according to its backers. It will be integrated into existing mobile banking apps under its brand name, Zelle. You know, like a gazelle.

More than 30 banks plan to introduce the service in the coming year, including major institutions like Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi, U.S. Bank, First Bank and Fifth Third.

This might sound like an old-school group of institutions not known for their prowess with slick mobile apps. But don't worry: Zelle is all about the kids. There's even a photo of avocado toast on its website.