The Fed Is Going To Slow Down The Economy And Only Left Wingers Care

The Federal Reserve will in all likelihood decide to pump the brakes on economic activity by raising interest rates on Wednesday afternoon — a move that irks some left wing activists and economists but not, surprisingly, President Trump.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News expected the Fed to hike interest rates at least twice more this year, including at this week's meeting and then in September The Fed kicked off its rate hiking in December, 2015 and didn't raise rates again before hiking them in December, 2016 and March. Unemployment is now at 4.3%.



“If the economy performs about as expected, I would view it as appropriate to continue to gradually raise rates,” said James Powell, a member of the Fed's Board of Governors and a member of the committee that determines interest rates, in a speech earlier this month.

While inflation has remained low almost continually since 2008, Powell said, "there are good reasons to expect that inflation will resume its gradual rise...Incoming spending data have been relatively strong, and the labor market should continue to tighten, exerting some upward pressure on wages and prices."



Others disagree. "Now is not the time to raise rates," said Shawn Sebastian, the co-director of the Fed Up campaign, a coalition of community groups under the aegis of the Center for Popular Democracy, a progressive advocacy group. "The Fed feels the economy is good enough, that unemployment is low enough, and we have enough jobs, and our wages are good enough. We think that’s absolutely false."

The advocacy group is using a mix of political organizing tactics to attempt to influence the Fed, an institution that is typically the domain of financiers and academic economists. This has included protests in Philadelphia, New York, and DC, a plan to place op-eds in local newspapers, and a letter from a range of centrist, liberal, and more left wing economists, including the chief White House economist Jason Fruman, the Nobel Prize winning economist Joe Stiglitz, former Vice President Biden economic advisor Jared Bernstein, and former Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Narayana Kocherlakota calling on the Fed to rethink its 2% inflation target.

"The Federal Reserve makes the most important decisions about our jobs and wages and our ability to make ends meet in the country," Sebastian told BuzzFeed News.



The Federal Reserve will likely justify another rate hike by expressing concern about inflation going over 2% with unemployment at its lowest level since before the financial crisis.



"The economy is now close to full employment and price stability," Powell said in his June speech. "We are making good progress toward reaching our full-employment objective," the Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in a May speech. He also noted that continued low rates can impose "a cost...in terms of limiting returns to savers, as well as creating distortions and imbalances in investing, hiring and other business decisions.