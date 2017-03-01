Get Our News App
A Gay’s Ranking Of Kesha’s Music Videos From The…
We Know Which Oscar Winner You Would Be Best…
Malcolm Turnbull Won’t Be At Mardi Gras Because He…
You Should Totally Take Your Kids To Vegas And…
Snapchat’s $24 Billion Valuation Sets A High Bar…
Things Women In Wheelchairs Are Tired Of Hearing… video
I Got A Vajacial And Here’s How It All Went Down
Marijuana Industry Says Trump Can’t Turn Back The…
DREAMer Arrested Moments After Speaking Out Against…
Business

Snapchat’s $24 Billion Valuation Sets A High Bar For Its Future

The loss-making social media app will spend years living up to investor expectations for rapid growth in revenue and users.

Matthew Zeitlin
Matthew Zeitlin
BuzzFeed News Reporter


Snapchat’s parent company is expected to be valued at about $24 billion in its IPO, setting a high bar bar for a company that lost $515 million last year.

Investors will buy the company’s stock for an initial price of $17 a share, according to reports, creating expectations for dramatic growth in users and revenue at the company, which will spend the coming years trying to live up to those expectations.

Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent company, brought in $405 million in revenue in 2016, while spending $925 million.

The $24 billion valuation is slightly above the range the company aimed for two weeks ago when its IPO plans were made public. It’s not uncommon for the price of shares in an IPO to rise slightly from the company’s initial estimate. About $3.4 billion worth of Snap shares will be sold, with existing investors taking home about $935 million from the sale and the company pocketing the rest. The sale will be the biggest tech IPO since the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba raised $22 billion in 2014.

View this image ›

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Michael Kovac / Getty Images

At $24 billion, Snap is still considerably less valuable than the $104 billion Facebook was valued at when it went public in 2012, but more than twice Twitter’s current $11 billion valuation.

And speaking of Snapchat’s 140-character-cousin: Twitter has become a cautionary tale for what happens when a hot social media company goes public but can’t meaningfully grow its user base or live up to a sky-high valuation (Twitter’s market value hit almost $25 billion on its first day of trading). Some analysts and investors fear that the same fate could befall Snapchat, whose user growth has slowed down recently.

The company initially targeted a valuation in its IPO between $20 and $25 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. At the end of 2016, the company calculated that the fair value of its shares was $16.33, according to its IPO filing.

Will Alden and Alex Kantrowitz contributed reporting to this article

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Matthew Zeitlin is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Zeitlin reports on Wall Street and big banks.
Contact Matthew Zeitlin at matt.zeitlin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Churches Are Readying Homes And Underground Railroads To Hide Immigrants From Deportation Under Trump

by Salvador Hernandez

Connect With Business
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing