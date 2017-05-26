The Media's Best Kept Secret Was A Free Wall Street Journal Login, And Now It's Gone

It was good while it lasted.

For years, one of the best/worst kept secrets in media circles was a login that unlocked the Wall Street Journal's formidable paywall. Username: media. Password: media.

The media media combo served many purposes. For those on entry-level media salaries, or no salaries at all, it opened the doors to the magical world of the Journal, which currently charges about $200 for a yearly digital subscription. For subscribers, it was a quick, easy, mobile-friendly login to use when the site's wonky paywall system failed to remember you.

For an industry filled with insatiable loudmouths and gossips, media media was kept impressively quiet, shared among reporters, but not so widely that it became public knowledge. Reporters outside of the Journal’s midtown headquarters were so tight-lipped that many WSJ reporters had no idea that media media even existed.



But the party is over. Media media is dead, as reporters across the industry recently noticed.