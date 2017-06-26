New York City Is Adding Jobs, But Most Don't Pay Well

The city's labor force recovered from the crisis faster than the rest of the country, but is struggling to replace the high-paying jobs that evaporated.

The New York City workforce has rebounded stronger since the Great Depression than the rest of the country, but much of the growth has been in low-wage sectors, according to data from the city's Comptroller. "New York City, compared to the rest of the nation, fared reasonably well: the recession hit later and was shallower in terms of job losses, and the expansion has been more robust," the report says.

Employment overall has grown 14% from 2007 to 2016, compared to 4.6% overall, with New York city adding on 529,400 new jobs on net after losing 100,000 in the recession. The analysis, looking at federal and state employment data from 2009 to 2016, shows a cratering of high-wage jobs in the early years of the downturn as the financial crisis took out entire investment banks and severely wounded others.



Almost 65,000 jobs in finance and professional services were lost between 2008 and 2009, the two sectors with the biggest total downturns. Since 2009, the number of finance jobs has stayed basically flat, while business and professional services have grown 20%. New York City's manufacturing sector, while not large compared to behemoths like retail and hospitality, had the biggest downturn since the end of the recessions, losing 19% of its workers, a 20% drop. Leisure and hospitality and education and health jobs, by contrast, expanded 41% and 26% respectively, employing 127,000 and 193,000 thousand more people on net from 2008 to 2016. "Although job gains during the recovery have exceeded recession losses across the board, lower-paying sectors gained the greatest number of jobs from 2009 to 2016, adding 359,000 or about 56% of all private-sector job gains, followed by medium-wage jobs (21.5%), and high-wage jobs (17.1%) As a result, there has been a continued shift toward lower-paying jobs," the report says.



The data may also show a large increase in so-called "gig economy" jobs in the city, the Comptroller's office said. The number of people self-employed who work "transportation, warehousing and utilities" has grown by 8,500 as well as "“other services” and information sectors, which may also include part time workers managed through apps by their customers, which have grown 7% and 3% respectively in New York. About 11% of New York City residents are self-employed. While New York City has managed the tumultuous economy of the last decade better than the country as a whole a big chunk of those new jobs have been at relatively low ages and not all groups have equally benefitted from the expansion.

Much like the rest of the country, the Black unemployment rate is substantially higher than the city's unemployment rate, at 7.1% compared to 3.2% for whites. The black unemployment rate peaked at 14.9% in 2009, while the white unemployment rate is 3.2% On the other hand, the "Asian and other" unemployment rate have fluctuated much less throughout the economic cycle, only peaking at 6.6% in 2009 while settling at 3.4% in the beginning of 2017.



Matthew Zeitlin is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.