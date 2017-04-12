It Looks Like Google Has Shut Down Burger King’s Ad
Just a few hours after it was revealed, the Burger King TV ad can no longer successfully hijack Google’s voice-activated devices.
For less than three sweet hours, a Burger King ad successfully tricked Google’s voice-activated Google Home devices into reading out the ingredients of a Whopper, in a marketing stunt designed to “punch through that fourth wall,” according to Burger King’s Ppresident.
In the ad, a person looked straight into the camera and said “OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?,” using the prompt that triggers Google Home devices. In response, any Google Home speaker nearby would rattle off an excerpt from the Wikipedia entry for the sandwich.
No more.
While a normal human being can still ask their Google Home about the burger, the audio from the ad itself no longer triggers the devices, BuzzFeed News tests have found.The Verge first reported on the change. It’s unclear if Google has disabled the specific audio from the ad from being recognized by its devices — neither Burger King nor Google immediately responded to requests for comment.
The rollout of the Burger King ad hasn’t been flawless, although it certainly got the brand plenty of attention. Almost immediately after the ad was first released, Wikipedia users began to alter the site’s entry for the Whopper, in an attempt to prank the pranksters and trick Google Home devices into reading out ingredients for the whopper that included “cyanide” and “a medium-sized child.”
Burger King’s New Ad Will Hijack Your Voice-Activated Speaker
- Donald Trump revealed that he was "eating the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake" while the US bombed Syria last week.
- Despite being pulled by Pepsi after it was widely mocked online, a recent survey shows that a lot of people actually liked the Kendall Jenner ad 🤔
- Republicans barely avoided an upset loss in a special congressional election in Kansas, a troubling sign for the GOP in their first post-Trump test.
- A new Burger King ad tried to trigger Google devices in your home by saying "okay Google," heralding an era of brands hijacking your gadgets 🍔👀
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.