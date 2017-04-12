Get Our App!
A Muslim Woman Says A Man "Beat Her Like An Animal"…
Roberto Almodovar To Be Freed From Prison Following…
Can You Solve These Anagrams Of Classic Book Titles?
We Tried To Make $120 Salmon In Our Kitchen And… video
This Photographer Traveled To 20 Countries To…
It Looks Like Google Has Shut Down Burger King’s Ad
A High School Student Blew The Whistle On An…
22 Things You Can’t Get Away With When You Have…
Do You Wash Your Fruits & Veggies Like Everyone…
Business

It Looks Like Google Has Shut Down Burger King’s Ad

Just a few hours after it was revealed, the Burger King TV ad can no longer successfully hijack Google’s voice-activated devices.

Matthew Zeitlin
Matthew Zeitlin
BuzzFeed News Reporter


View this image ›

For less than three sweet hours, a Burger King ad successfully tricked Google’s voice-activated Google Home devices into reading out the ingredients of a Whopper, in a marketing stunt designed to “punch through that fourth wall,” according to Burger King’s Ppresident.

In the ad, a person looked straight into the camera and said “OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?,” using the prompt that triggers Google Home devices. In response, any Google Home speaker nearby would rattle off an excerpt from the Wikipedia entry for the sandwich.

No more.

While a normal human being can still ask their Google Home about the burger, the audio from the ad itself no longer triggers the devices, BuzzFeed News tests have found.The Verge first reported on the change. It’s unclear if Google has disabled the specific audio from the ad from being recognized by its devices — neither Burger King nor Google immediately responded to requests for comment.

The rollout of the Burger King ad hasn’t been flawless, although it certainly got the brand plenty of attention. Almost immediately after the ad was first released, Wikipedia users began to alter the site’s entry for the Whopper, in an attempt to prank the pranksters and trick Google Home devices into reading out ingredients for the whopper that included “cyanide” and “a medium-sized child.”

Burger King’s New Ad Will Hijack Your Voice-Activated Speaker

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Matthew Zeitlin is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Zeitlin reports on Wall Street and big banks.
Contact Matthew Zeitlin at matt.zeitlin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Videos Show The Dark Side Of Shadow Mountain Youth Psych Facility

by Rosalind Adams

Connect With Business
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing