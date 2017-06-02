The Gap Between Rich And Poor Could Be Even Wider Than We Think

The gap between rich and poor could be even wider than current data shows, according to a group of researchers who analyzed two massive leaks targeting the financial affairs of the global elite.

The leaked data is significant enough to revise previous estimates of wealth inequality in the developed world, the researchers found. In Norway, one of the countries they focused on, the country's richest 300 families appear to keep a third of their wealth offshore, and previously uncounted in government data.

That alone suggests Norway's richest 0.1% hold at least 10% of the country's wealth, up from the 8% suggested by currently available data. Norway has high taxes — and thus high incentives to hide money from tax collectors — but is also responsible for a tiny percentage of total offshore wealth, and its example is likely to be replicated in other wealthy nations, the researchers wrote.

The economists based their findings on data leaked from the Swiss private banking operations of global bank HSBC, as well as the "Panama Papers" leak connected to law firm Mossack Fonseca, which specializes in helping the wealthy set up offshore financial holdings.

The three economists, Annette Alstadsæter, Niels Johannesen, and Gabriel Zucman, matched up data from the two leaks with tax records in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, which keep unusually detailed records of individual wealth and income. Across Scandinavia, they found that about 3% of all personal taxes are evaded, but that among the wealthiest .01% of households — those with more than $40 million in assets — the tax evasion rate shoots up to 30%.