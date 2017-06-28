55 Million US Latinos Are The World's 7th-Biggest Economy

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

The economic output of the roughly 55 million Latinos in the United States would form the seventh-largest economy in the world, a new report shows, with a GDP of $2.1 trillion in 2015 — just behind France, but ahead of India.

If they were a US state, they'd have the country's second-largest economy, behind only California.

The report, produced by the Latino Donor Collaborative, is part of an effort to promote what is says is "a factual view of the importance of Latinos to our economy."

Far from being "a burden to U.S. society," it says, Latinos are a young, growing, and productive part of the economy.