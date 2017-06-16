Amazon's And Whole Foods' Competitors Are Tanking

The retail and grocery industries shuddered Friday morning following news that Amazon had agreed to buy Whole Foods for almost $14 billion.



While the high-end grocery chain has had to deal with falling sales, increased competition, and restive activist investors, it will now be fortified by the limitless arsenal of cash Amazon can deploy. Eventually, it will likely be fully integrated into Amazon's ever expanding web of commerce, both online and in the real world.

That's a scary prospect for its competitors, and shares in major retailers tanked on Friday morning after the deal was announced. Kroger stovk was down almost 13% in early trading, while Sprouts was down over 11%. It also hit Amazon's biggest competitor in the e-commerce-and-groceries sector: Wal-Mart, fell 6.4% in early trading. Even Target was down over 10%.

Amazon could also fill in important gaps in Whole Foods' tech prowess. The grocer has been criticized for not having some of the basic systems many retailers have today, including a loyalty program. The deal could help it leapfrog competitors that have been slowly looking at digital commerce.

It was a busy morning for tech-retail deals. Wal-Mart also announced it had made another e-commerce apparel acquisition, buying online clothing retailer Bonobos for $310 million. Wal-Mart has poured billions into snapping up e-commerce companies, including a $3 billion acquisition of Jet last year, which was founded explicitly founded to challenge Amazon on price, and its purchase of the women's clothing retailer ModCloth.

The deal also raises questions for companies that are yet to go public. While Amazon has not shared any details about how Whole Foods will work within the company, it could pose a challenge to any startup that works with food and deliveries and the internet, like the meal kit company Blue Apron, which recently announced plans to go public, or the food delivery company Instacart, which has a close relationship with Whole Foods.