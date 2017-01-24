12 Things ISIS Fighters Abandoned Before They Fled
Tanks, blindfolds, niqabs and mass graves.
With its self-proclaimed caliphate in decline, ISIS fighters are fleeing villages and towns in Syria and Iraq following a ground offensive that began last fall. Reuters photographers have been documenting these former ISIS strongholds as the group continues to lose territory. Here are some of the things they found abandoned by the fighters.
1. A tank
In Qaraqosh, east of Mosul. Nov. 8, 2016.
2. A safe
Inside a cash collection center in Turkman Bareh village, in northern Aleppo. Oct. 7, 2016.
3. A sword
An Iraqi soldier who found the sword in Intisar district in Mosul said the weapon was similar to the ones used by ISIS for beheadings. Nov. 6, 2016.
4. Prisoners’ blankets
Clothes, blankets and sealed windows at a location used as women’s prison in Mosul. Jan. 23, 2017.
5. Satellite dishes
Damaged dishes inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village.
6. Bags of Niqabs
Used by ISIS religious police, in Manbij, Aleppo. Aug. 16, 2016.
7. Blindfolds
A prison in Manbij, Aleppo. Aug. 17, 2016.
8. Containers for making explosives
Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, Aug. 17, 2016.
9. A mass grave
In Fallujah, Iraq. Sept. 4, 2016.
10. Burned cages
ISIS has used such cages to burn their captors alive. In Fallujah, Iraq. June 27, 2016.
11. A sofa
Hammam al-Ali, Mosul. Nov. 7, 2016.
12. Homemade mortars
Gwer, northern Iraq. Aug. 31, 2016.
