12 Things ISIS Fighters Abandoned Before They Fled

Tanks, blindfolds, niqabs and mass graves.

Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker
BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

With its self-proclaimed caliphate in decline, ISIS fighters are fleeing villages and towns in Syria and Iraq following a ground offensive that began last fall. Reuters photographers have been documenting these former ISIS strongholds as the group continues to lose territory. Here are some of the things they found abandoned by the fighters.

1. A tank

A tank

View this image ›

Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

In Qaraqosh, east of Mosul. Nov. 8, 2016.

2. A safe

A safe

View this image ›

Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

Inside a cash collection center in Turkman Bareh village, in northern Aleppo. Oct. 7, 2016.

3. A sword

A sword

View this image ›

Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

An Iraqi soldier who found the sword in Intisar district in Mosul said the weapon was similar to the ones used by ISIS for beheadings. Nov. 6, 2016.

4. Prisoners' blankets

Prisoners' blankets

View this image ›

Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters

Clothes, blankets and sealed windows at a location used as women’s prison in Mosul. Jan. 23, 2017.

5. Satellite dishes

Satellite dishes

View this image ›

Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

Damaged dishes inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village.

6. Bags of Niqabs

Bags of Niqabs

View this image ›

Rodi Said / Reuters

Used by ISIS religious police, in Manbij, Aleppo. Aug. 16, 2016.

7. Blindfolds

Blindfolds

View this image ›

Rodi Said / Reuters

A prison in Manbij, Aleppo. Aug. 17, 2016.

8. Containers for making explosives

Containers for making explosives

View this image ›

Rodi Said / Reuters

Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, Aug. 17, 2016.

9. A mass grave

A mass grave

View this image ›

Khalid Al Mousily / Reuters

In Fallujah, Iraq. Sept. 4, 2016.

10. Burned cages

Burned cages

View this image ›

Thaier Al-sudani / Reuters

ISIS has used such cages to burn their captors alive. In Fallujah, Iraq. June 27, 2016.

11. A sofa

A sofa

View this image ›

Thaier Al-sudani / Reuters

Hammam al-Ali, Mosul. Nov. 7, 2016.

12. Homemade mortars

Homemade mortars

View this image ›

Azad Lashkari / Reuters

Gwer, northern Iraq. Aug. 31, 2016.

Matt Tucker is the UK picture editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Tucker at matthew.tucker@buzzfeed.com.
