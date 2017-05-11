Get Our App!
Something Very Weird Has Been Going On With Google…
A Group Of Muslims Are Crowdfunding To Support MPs…
I Tried 7 Cheap And Easy Pinterest Gardening Hacks
23 Snapchats That Are So Stupid That You Can’t Help…
These Activists Were Detained For Wanting Russia To…
34 Hilarious Memes Only Scottish People Will Relate…
These Insane Sex Stories Will Blow Your Fucking Mind
If This Instagram Account Doesn’t Give You All The…
23 People’s Experiences With Therapy And Mental…
Politics

People Think Jeremy Corbyn’s Aide Looks A Lot Like Tom Cruise

The Hollywood star is not understood to be an aide to the Labour leader, despite the photographic evidence.

Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker
BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

This morning Jeremy Corbyn had an unfortunate incident when the car he was in ran over the foot of a BBC cameraman called Giles Wooltorton at the Institute of Engineering in London.

This morning Jeremy Corbyn had an unfortunate incident when the car he was in ran over the foot of a BBC cameraman called Giles Wooltorton at the Institute of Engineering in London.

View this image ›

Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images


After the incident, a picture circulated of the Labour leader looking behind him as he arrived at Savoy Place.

After the incident, a picture circulated of the Labour leader looking behind him as he arrived at Savoy Place.

View this image ›

Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images


Some speculated on Twitter that the man sitting in the back of the car with Corbyn looked remarkably like a certain Hollywood A-lister: Mr Tom Cruise.

Some speculated on Twitter that the man sitting in the back of the car with Corbyn looked remarkably like a certain Hollywood A-lister: Mr Tom Cruise.

View this image ›

Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images

View this image ›

Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images

View this image ›

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images


why is Tom Cruise in a car with Jeremy Corbyn?

— Jim Piddington (@WTID88)

The moment best buddies Jeremy Corbyn and Tom Cruise realise they've run over a BBC cameraman's foot. #labour… https://t.co/G2sjook9wT

— Julian Rogers (@Pilsudski97)

Why is Tom Cruise accompanying Jeremy Corbyn to his meeting today? Hasn't he got a film to star in?

— Edward Mayes (@eljmayes)

That's either Tom Cruise in the car with #Corbyn or Obiwan Kenobi in the car with Tom Cruise 🤔 #LabourManifesto

— Hoddle's Left Nut (@MabbuttsLeftNut)

The man to Corbyn’s right is not actually the Mission: Impossible star but Labour aide James Schneider, founder of Momentum and one of the leader’s spokespeople.

Ok is it just my self-hate coming through again or is James Schneider kind of hot?

— Joseph Cassidy (@josephdcassidy)

This is James Schneider from another angle.

This is James Schneider from another angle.

View this image ›

Dominic Lipinski / PA / Getty

But many are sticking to the Tom Cruise theory.

BREAKING: Tom Cruise has kidnapped Jeremy Corbyn and taken him to David Miscavige for a beating

— Elaine (@eelstweeters)

The real story isn't the BBC cameraman's foot being run over by Jeremy Corbyn's driver but why is Tom Cruise there!… https://t.co/ru0PyL07Hk

— ➊AlexCam ⏩ (@1alexcam)


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

 More News About Tom Cruise
Matt Tucker is the UK picture editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Tucker at matthew.tucker@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
A Complete Timeline Of How Trump Supporters Tried — And Failed — To Hijack The French Election

by Ryan Broderick

Connect With Ukpolitics
More News
More News
Now Buzzing