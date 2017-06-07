Sections

In Pictures: The Last Day Of General Election Campaigning

They took to the streets, the beach, a bowling club and the podium in a final appeal for votes.

Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker
BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

Theresa May started the day with a trip to the Butchers, at Smithfield Market in London.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Corbyn was ready for serious campaigning in Glasgow.

Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty Images
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Tim Farron hit the streets with a spring in his step in Twickenham.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images
Jack Taylor / Getty Images

May and her husband Philip visited Atherley Bowling Club in Southampton.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

She hit the stage in Norwich.

Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

Meanwhile, someone at the event did not like her sign.

Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images
Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

May and Philip also visited a Dunelm department store in Nottingham.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Corbyn addressed supporters on the beach in Colwyn Bay, North Wales.

Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

With a clear message.

Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images
Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images
Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images
Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Tim Farron had a moment away from the crowds, on his battle bus.

Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images

Farron and former Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills Vince Cable walked through streets in Twickenham.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

And they stopped for a cuppa.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon spoke at First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

Ken Jack - Corbis / Getty Images

She whipped up support outside the city's Malmaison Hotel.

Jane Barlow / PA Wire/PA Images

And was given some flowers from a supporter.

Jane Barlow - Pa Images / Getty Images


