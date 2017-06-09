After weeks of campaigning, the 2017 UK general election finally arrived on 8 June. The polling stations were set up early on the morning of Thursday 8 June.in the morning.
Prime Minister Theresa May cast her vote in Maidenhead, alongside her husband Philip.
Jeremy Corbyn, Labour's leader, gave a thumbs up to photographers after voting in north London.
And Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister and leader of the SNP, was also voting.
Lib Dem leader Tim Farron voted in Kendal, Cumbria.
Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, voted alongside her husband in Brighton.
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson (left) braved the rain to vote with her partner Jen Wilson and her dog, Wilson, in Edinburgh.
Voters made their voice heard at polling stations across the UK, including the Hove Museum and Art Gallery near Brighton.
And this community centre in south London, featuring bright street art.
An outdoor swimming pool in Arundel.
A former fire station in London.
A launderette in Headington.
People voted in all weather: It was pouring down in Edinburgh.
A group of nuns voted at a polling station in St John's Hyde Park in London.
Some people travelled by horse to take part - like this woman in Bramshill, Hampshire.
Sorcha Eastwood, the Alliance candidate for West Belfast, cast her vote with her husband, Dale Shirlow in Lisburn, Northern Ireland while still wearing her wedding dress after they were married earlier in the day.
Someone dressed as Elmo appeared outside a polling station in the village of Sonning, Berkshire.
And throughout the day, dogs were snapped at polling stations around the UK.
Finally, the polls closed at 10pm and a night of counting votes began, including at a leisure centre in Sunderland.
Local candidate Mr Fishfinger waited as ballot papers were counted at the Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre.
This vote counter wore a spectacular Super Mario themed waistcoat in Boston.
Party supporters applauded as Labour's Sharon Hodgson was declared winner of the Washington and Sunderland West constituency.
