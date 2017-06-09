Sections

Niklas Halle’n/AFP/Getty

In Pictures: UK General Election Polling Day And Count

A day of voting and a night of counting.

Posted on
Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker
BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK
Laura Gallant
Laura Gallant
Laura Gallant
Staff Photographer, BuzzFeed UK


After weeks of campaigning, the 2017 UK general election finally arrived on 8 June. The polling stations were set up early on the morning of Thursday 8 June.in the morning.

Neil Hall / Reuters

Prime Minister Theresa May cast her vote in Maidenhead, alongside her husband Philip.

Alastair Grant / AP

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour's leader, gave a thumbs up to photographers after voting in north London.

James Gourley / James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

And Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister and leader of the SNP, was also voting.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron voted in Kendal, Cumbria.

Danny Lawson - Pa Images / Getty Images

Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, voted alongside her husband in Brighton.

Adam Holt / Reuters

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson (left) braved the rain to vote with her partner Jen Wilson and her dog, Wilson, in Edinburgh.

Jane Barlow / PA Wire/PA Images


Voters made their voice heard at polling stations across the UK, including the Hove Museum and Art Gallery near Brighton.

Glyn Kirk / AFP / Getty Images

And this community centre in south London, featuring bright street art.

Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

An outdoor swimming pool in Arundel.

Glyn Kirk / AFP / Getty Images

A former fire station in London.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

A launderette in Headington.

Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

People voted in all weather: It was pouring down in Edinburgh.

Lesley Martin / AFP / Getty Images

A group of nuns voted at a polling station in St John's Hyde Park in London.

Flores / Flores/LNP/REX/Shutterstock


Some people travelled by horse to take part - like this woman in Bramshill, Hampshire.

Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images

Sorcha Eastwood, the Alliance candidate for West Belfast, cast her vote with her husband, Dale Shirlow in Lisburn, Northern Ireland while still wearing her wedding dress after they were married earlier in the day.

Brian Lawless / PA Wire/PA Images

Someone dressed as Elmo appeared outside a polling station in the village of Sonning, Berkshire.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

And throughout the day, dogs were snapped at polling stations around the UK.

piglet_thesausagedog / Instagram / Getty

Finally, the polls closed at 10pm and a night of counting votes began, including at a leisure centre in Sunderland.

Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

Local candidate Mr Fishfinger waited as ballot papers were counted at the Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre.

Dave Thompson / Getty

This vote counter wore a spectacular Super Mario themed waistcoat in Boston.

Anthony Devlin / Getty

Party supporters applauded as Labour's Sharon Hodgson was declared winner of the Washington and Sunderland West constituency.

Ian Forsyth / Getty

