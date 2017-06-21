Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

In Pictures: The Queen’s Speech 2017

The Queen's crown was driven in its very own car.

Posted on
Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker
BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

The Queen's Speech happened on Wednesday 21 June; an annual event featuring the State opening of Parliament Ceremony, when the British government's legislative plans are read out by the Queen to parliament in the House of Lords.

This year saw a scaled-back ceremony with the Queen arriving by car rather than carriage and not wearing the Imperial State Crown or the Robes of State. Take a look at this year's Queen's Speech in pictures.

Yeomen of the Guard (also known as The Queen's Body Guard) arrive ahead of the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Members of the Household Cavalry arrive before the State Opening of Parliament.

Toby Melville / PA Wire/PA Images

Yeomen of the Guard prepare for the ceremonial search of the cellars of the Palace of Westminster, which dates back to the 17th Century.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's Imperial State Crown is driven from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales leave Buckingham Palace on their journey to the House of Lords. This year saw a scaled-back State opening of Parliament Ceremony with the Queen arriving by car rather than carriage and not wearing the Imperial State Crown or the Robes of State.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Members of the honourable corps of gentlemen at arms prepare in the Norman Porch for the arrival of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) walk through the Royal Gallery.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive in the House of Lords.

Carl Court/WPA Pool / Getty
Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Carl Court/WPA Pool / Getty

Queen Elizabeth II makes a speech at the State Opening Of Parliament.

Carl Court/WPA Pool / Getty
Carl Court / Getty Images

Finished for another year, the Queen leaves the Houses of Parliament after another Queen's Speech is delivered.

Leon Neal / Getty Images


Matt Tucker is the UK picture editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Matthew Tucker at matthew.tucker@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by