In Pictures: The Queen’s Speech 2017

The Queen's Speech happened on Wednesday 21 June; an annual event featuring the State opening of Parliament Ceremony, when the British government's legislative plans are read out by the Queen to parliament in the House of Lords.
This year saw a scaled-back ceremony with the Queen arriving by car rather than carriage and not wearing the Imperial State Crown or the Robes of State. Take a look at this year's Queen's Speech in pictures.
Yeomen of the Guard (also known as The Queen's Body Guard) arrive ahead of the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster.
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive before the State Opening of Parliament.
Yeomen of the Guard prepare for the ceremonial search of the cellars of the Palace of Westminster, which dates back to the 17th Century.
Queen Elizabeth II's Imperial State Crown is driven from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales leave Buckingham Palace on their journey to the House of Lords. This year saw a scaled-back State opening of Parliament Ceremony with the Queen arriving by car rather than carriage and not wearing the Imperial State Crown or the Robes of State.
Members of the honourable corps of gentlemen at arms prepare in the Norman Porch for the arrival of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) walk through the Royal Gallery.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive in the House of Lords.
Queen Elizabeth II makes a speech at the State Opening Of Parliament.
Finished for another year, the Queen leaves the Houses of Parliament after another Queen's Speech is delivered.
