Victoria Jones / PA / Getty

In Pictures: The Aftermath Of The Grenfell Tower Fire

Work continues to find those who are missing, care for those made homeless, and pay tribute to the dead.

Posted on
Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker
BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

In the aftermath of the fire that consumed Grenfell Tower in west London in the early hours of Wednesday 14 June, work is underway to provide much-needed clothes, food, and shelter to those left homeless. The fire has left at least 17 people dead, and 17 more are in a critical condition. We take a look at pictures of the community on the day of the fire and amid ongoing work on 15 June.

Clothes donations are seen piled up at the Westway Sports Centre near Grenfell Tower.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Donated shoes stored on a basketball court.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Bags and boxes of food donations are stored at Westway Sports Centre.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images
Paul Davey / Barcroft / Getty
Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Tables of donated food.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images


A notice appealing for donations, placed outside a church that has been converted into a community centre.

Carl Court / Getty Images

An activity centre offering refuge.

Carl Court / Getty Images
David Mirzoeff/PA
Mike Kemp / In Pictures / Getty

A missing person poster displayed on a parking meter.

Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images
Jack Taylor / Getty

The burnt remains of a note written by a child expressing their happiness and dreams, found near Grenfell Tower.

Ben Cawthra / Ben Cawthra/LNP


Theresa May speaking to Dany Cotton, commissioner of the London Fire Brigade (left), and other members of the fire service as she visits Grenfell Tower on 15 June.

Dan Kitwood / Getty

A wall of tributes and messages of condolences for the victims that has been placed on the side of a community centre near the site of the fire.

Jack Taylor / Getty


David Mirzoeff - Pa Images / Getty Images
David Mirzoeff - Pa Images / Getty Images
David Mirzoeff/PA

Prayers being said outside Notting Hill Methodist Church.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images
Dominic Lipinski - Pa Images / Getty Images
Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images
Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images


